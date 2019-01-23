think

Will Trump face a Republican challenger in 2020? Here's what has to happen first.

As the crowded Democratic field for the 2020 presidential election takes shape, Republican strategist Susan Del Percio joins THINK to take a look at the other side, and the uphill battle for a potential GOP primary challenger.Jan. 23, 2019

