Yale's fraternities make men social gatekeepers and turn women into sexual objects. So we're suing them.

Three Yale undergraduates filed a class-action lawsuit against the university and nine of its fraternities in February 2019 under Title IX. Yale students Anna McNeil, Ellie Singer and Ry Walker joined THINK to discuss the inequality of a Greek system they say fosters gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

