Why Is This Happening?
The personal is political with Brittney Cooper
Listen in as Chris Hayes and cultural theorist Dr. Brittney Cooper discuss race, feminism and culture.
Black women are told we can do anything if we follow the rules. This is a lie.
The gospel of neoliberalism is a gospel of choices. But for black Americans — especially black women — this gospel is a lie.