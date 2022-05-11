Transcript: The ReidOut, 5/11/22

Summary

Senator Patty Murray and Congresswoman Cori Bush discuss the threat

against Roe v. Wade. Republicans vote against codifying Roe vs. Wade into

law. Does the draft abortion decision make it clear that Chief Justice John

Roberts has lost control of the court to hyperpartisans? New e-mails reveal

more about how Trump lawyer John Eastman tried to convince red states to

simply discard thousands of ballots and declare Trump the winner. Former

Attorney General Eric Holder speaks out. A new government report exposes

the shocking brutality against indigenous children in America`s schools.

Veteran Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, one of Al-

Jazeera`s best known reporters, is shot and killed.

Transcript

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, everyone.

We begin THE REIDOUT tonight with a vote that puts Republicans on the

record, actively harming their own constituents by refusing to codify Roe

v. Wade into law.

Today, every single Republican senator voted against advancing the Women`s

Health Protection Act, which prohibits government restrictions on abortion.

Even the so-called pro-choice Republicans, Susan Collins and Lisa

Murkowski, voted against it, you know, the same ones who claimed that this

would never happen.

After presiding over the vote, Vice President Kamala Harris called out

Republican extremism.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This vote clearly

suggests that the Senate is not where the majority of Americans are on this

issue.

It also makes clear that a priority for all who care about this issue, a

priority should be to elect pro-choice leaders at the local, the state and

the federal level, because what we are seeing around this country are

extremist Republican leaders who are seeking to criminalize and punish

women for making decisions about their own body.

REID: Of course, the Democrats in-house coal baron Joe Manchin also voted

no, claiming this bill goes too far.

He`s the only Democrat to do so, even though he is not the only Democrat in

the Senate with a professed moral opposition to abortion. Bob Casey of

Pennsylvania voted with the Democrats, saying that the circumstances around

the entire debate on abortion have changed now that the Supreme Court

decision has leaked and Republicans are floating a nationwide ban.

His vote is especially significant, given that his father, the former

governor of Pennsylvania, was the Casey in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey,

after signing legislation that had numerous restrictions on abortion,

including the requirement that women notify their husbands before

terminating a pregnancy.

Senator Casey is proof that you can have genuine religious or personal

beliefs about abortion without imposing those beliefs on other people.

Ahead of the vote, Senate Democrats displayed a passionate united front,

with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noting that tens of millions of women

are watching. And the House showed its support as well.

Here they are chanting "My body, my decision" as they marched over to the

Senate side.

Meanwhile, Republicans continue to make ridiculous arguments. Here`s

Montana Senator Steve Daines yesterday:

SEN. STEVE DAINES (R-MT): Why do we have laws in place that protect the

eggs of a sea turtle or the eggs of eagles? Because when you destroy an

egg, you`re killing a preborn baby sea turtle or a preborn baby eagle.

Yet, when it comes to a preborn human baby, rather than a sea turtle, that

baby will be stripped of all protections.

REID: Oh, Senator, Senator, do you need to go back to biology class?

Protecting the sea turtle eggs has nothing to do with human mothers. Sea

turtles lay their eggs. Then they go back to the sea. Do you eat fried

eggs? What are you talking about?

When they weren`t making ludicrous analogies, Republicans were attempting

to distract and deflect by moaning about peaceful protesters outside the

homes of Supreme Court justices, for example.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): It is illegal to go try to intimidate a judge

who`s hearing their case at their home, like it would be a juror.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): It is an open effort to intimidate Supreme Court

justices on their decision. It`s illegal. It`s improper. It should be

condemned.

REP. ELISE STEFANIK (R-NY): It is unlawful. It is against the law in this

country to protest a sitting judge. It`s meant to intimidate the justices.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): It is an attempt to replace the rule of law

with the rule of mobs. It appears this may possibly be flat-out illegal.

REID: Mwa, mwa, mwa, mwa, mwa.

They`re citing a federal statute that says it is illegal to intimidate

judges. But none of the protesters are expecting to be able to intimidate

Samuel Alito into magically gaining a conscience and exiting his precious

19th century.

The truth is, Republicans are grasping at straws and waving the shiny keys

because they know that overturning Roe is extremely, extremely unpopular

with the American people.

The National Republican Senate Committee chaired by Rick Scott put out a

memo telling Republicans to -- quote -- "be the compassionate consensus

builder on abortion policy and to refute lies," noting that Republicans

don`t want to take away contraception or to throw doctors and women into

jail. No, no, no, no.

Really?

Well, as E.J. Dionne points out in "The Washington Post," this is a bold-

faced lie, noting that what legislators in Republican-led states are

considering on reproductive issues does not square with what Republican

pollsters want their candidates to say.

Republican politicians have floated restricting birth control. And

Louisiana`s law would even allow murder charges for abortions for doctors

and patients, not to mention the fact that Mitch McConnell has acknowledged

that, if Republicans take Senate, a nationwide abortion ban could be on the

way.

What`s more, if Republicans really supported compassionate policies, I

don`t know, maybe they would, as Dionne points out, support expanding

health care, lower prescription drug prices, paid family leave, and medical

leave, and the child tax credit, all components of the Build Back Better

bill, which they all oppose.

But no, no, no, they are just hoping that they can somehow hoodwink the

American voter into thinking they care about them while they still women`s

freedom.

But as Washington Senator Patty Murray said on the floor today, to

applause, the voters will not forget.

And Senator Patty Murray of Washington joins me now.

And, Senator, I wonder whether any of your Republican colleagues were able

to look you in the eye after voting to side with Samuel Alito and send

women`s rights back to the 19th century.

SEN. PATTY MURRAY (D-WA): No, Joy, they are not.

They are sidetracking everybody with conversations that have nothing to do

with the reality of the laws that they are not passing in states across the

country and with what the leaked Supreme Court decision will do, which will

basically mean that politicians, not you, will decide your future and your

autonomy, your choices for your own body.

REID: And I want to play you what Senator Ted Cruz from one of the states

with the lowest rankings when it comes to maternal health care, one the

highest rankings when it comes to things like poverty -- they don`t want to

have the Affordable Care Act there. They don`t want to allow people to have

health care, all that kind of stuff.

Here`s the senator from that state, Ted Cruz, comparing abortion rights

protesters to the January 6 insurrectionists. Here he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): What we`re seeing, these images are the latest

manifestation of just how extreme, just how radical the Democratic Party is

getting.

Today`s Democrat Party believes in violence. They believe in mob rule. They

believe in intimidation. These thugs have no business at the private homes

of any government officials, these Supreme Court justices or anyone else.

On January 6 of 2021, you had tens of thousands of people peacefully

protesting, and yet the corporate media and Democrats slander them with the

made-up term insurrectionist. And yet, in this instance, they are not

willing to call off their goons.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: So, I don`t know if we have video of the insurrection, just to show

it again for those who maybe have forgotten what it looks like.

They`re comparing people who are holding candles outside of one of these

rights-stripping Supreme Court justices` homes to the people who busted

into the capital, shat on the floor, and threatened to hang the vice

president of the United States while smashing through glass and trying to

kill United States senators and members of Congress.

Your thoughts?

MURRAY: Joy, that was one of the most offensive things I have heard. And I

have heard a lot of offensive things since the Supreme Court leaked this

memo.

And I will tell you, I was here on January 6. My life was threatened. And

so was everyone else`s by people who wanted to take over the United States

Senate and House by use of force. In this country, you -- we use our voices

and we use our votes to make our opinions known. And people have a right to

do that.

But this is nothing, nothing compared to January 6. And I find that

offensive. I find his words offensive. I find his tone offensive. And I

find his message offensive.

What we`re talking about today are Republican politicians who are going to

take over your choices in your life and tell you what they believe in is

more important than you, and not only more important, but they`re going to

impose it on you. That, to me, is offensive. That is using words and

legislative language and intent to take away your rights, far different

than what happened on January 6.

REID: Indeed. Indeed.

Let me play with you actually one more before I let you go, because here`s

Ron Johnson. He`s basically said the same thing. He claims that -- I`m

going to just read what he said.

He says that he expects abortion to be a nonissue in his reelection

campaign. He says: "It might be a little messy for some people, but

abortion is not going away," he said, saying that driving across state

lines to Illinois would likely be an option if women just want to exercise

their rights. "I just don`t think this is going to be a big political issue

everybody thinks it is, because it`s not going to be that big of a change."

Your thoughts?

MURRAY: You know, Ron, I`m glad that you have never had to make a decision

about your own body, but I find it very offensive that you want to use your

words to make decisions for other people and their bodies and their

decisions.

This is going to activate voters across the country, when women begin to

realize the impacts of these state laws and the intent of the Republican

Party that is clear to everyone to see today, that they want to take away

your right to make your own choices about your own health care and your own

reproductive rights.

That is real and clear and will become more clear every single day, as the

states pass these laws, and they go into effect. We intend to lift up the

voices of women and men across the country and fight back in every single

election in this country.

REID: Yes, let any of these states make Viagra or Cialis illegal, and say

Ron Johnson and friends can drive across state lines if they want to get

that drug, and watch them go absolutely as crazy as they went when they

were told please wear a mask so you don`t get people COVID.

Senator Patty Murray, thank you very much. Really appreciate you.

MURRAY: Thank you.

REID: And with me now is Representative -- thank you -- Representative

Cori Bush of Missouri.

I want to -- not to retraumatize you, we have talked about this before,

though. I mean, the idea that people like Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz are

focusing on the protests, the protesters, saying they`re the real problem,

and trying to deflect attention, when, at the same time, states are passing

laws that would have said that -- you have talked about your situation of

being a rape victim, of being pregnant.

The laws they want to put in place would have ordered and demanded by state

command that you give birth to your victimizer`s child. And I just wonder

how you feel listening to these men stand around and say, well, this isn`t

a big problem. The real problem is the protests.

REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): The fact that they would even compare January 6 to

any actual protests, let`s just say any protests, first of all, is them

trying to deflect.

But the idea that I would have to -- I would have carried a child and had

to raise a child, being in a place where I was broken emotionally and

mentally, and also broke financially, I was -- and to be able to really

raise a child, and to do right by that child.

But the thing is this. Opposition to abortion care has never been about

babies. It`s never been about children, because, if it was, we`d have

better resources for when the child is actually born. But -- so it`s never

about that. It`s just about control.

It`s about who our government sees as fully human in this country. And so

it takes me to this -- to this, Joy. There`s a reason why we don`t see

sperm regulation legislation. There`s a reason why we don`t see mandated

vasectomies.

The very idea that we would take away men`s bodily autonomy is outrageous.

Like, it`s unfathomable. But, truthfully, sperm are busy. It`s busy. Who`s

regulating that? Who is saying something about it? I didn`t see the senator

say anything about that. Where is that legislation?

And it -- there will never be that, especially if it`s up to them, because

they don`t see that as something that`s needed, because it`s about control,

and it`s not about children.

REID: You know, in a state like your state, which is a red state, there`s

this sense that it doesn`t -- that this won`t really have an impact, right,

that people will look past the fact that Samuel Alito literally went back

to the 17th and the 19th century, during the era when the people he so

reveres their writings were engaged and legalized the idea of human

breeding.

They were breeding humans. They were force-breeding black people, so that

they could have more product, so they could sell them. And the abortion

right that was not really questioned when it came to women who are white

and married and Christian, their mental health or physical health, that was

not a problem before.

But it was illegal because black women sometimes were aborting to stop the

human breeding. And the fact that they revere this era, that they want this

to be the era that decides what rights we have, do you agree with them that

people will just look past that and be able to get over it and just live in

this Gilead, and not say anything and not do anything about it?

BUSH: Oh, no, no, no. Nobody`s looking over it. We`re not looking past it.

We haven`t. We`re still working right now. The decision is not written yet.

And so we`re still fighting now for folks like me who do live in states

that have trigger bans. We understand what`s going to happen and how

immediate it is. We`re thinking about that 13-year-old that would like to

have an abortion because this -- however they became pregnant, they know

that this is not what they need right now, this is not -- that this would

not be the best for them or their child.

So the person who is -- knows that there is something, there is an

abnormality with the baby, to the person who needs to have a D&C because

they had a miscarriage, or someone who has an ectopic pregnancy, instead of

them dying -- because nobody is talking about -- nobody`s talking about

what happens to women when -- and women and people who give birth, what

happens to them when they have a pregnancy that is not viable, and how the

process to be able to -- so that they are healthy.

We`re not talking about that. And the thing is, it still hands off our

bodies. And so if they won`t -- if they don`t want to talk about us

regulating their sperm, then don`t talk about what`s happening to our

bodies. And we shouldn`t be talking about, we shouldn`t be trying to

regulate their sperm, just the same way they shouldn`t be trying to

regulate our uteruses.

REID: You can get an amen. It`s not even Sunday.

Congresswoman Cori Bush, thank you very much for being here this evening.

REID: Although it was Justice Samuel Alito who wrote the draft opinion

overturning Roe vs. Wade, all eyes will be on Chief Justice John Roberts

when the Supreme Court meets tomorrow for the first time since the draft

leaked.

Roberts has encountered growing tensions with conservatives on and off the

court in recent years. As a member of the court`s conservative wing, he`s

also been known to occasionally break with his colleagues, most famously

drawing Republican ire for being the deciding vote in 2012 to uphold

Obamacare.

An attorney close to several conservative justices told Politico -- quote -

- "There is a price to be paid for what he did. Everybody remembers it" --

unquote.

Hmm. Interesting. Roberts must pay a price for not helping his fellow

conservatives extinguish 30 million Americans` health care? Well, that sure

sounds like a political agenda to me. Roberts didn`t play ball on a

Republican political party priority, so now other conservatives get to nuke

100 million women`s rights?

Huh. I mean, it sounds like these so-called conservative jurists aren`t

really jurists at all. They sound like politicians. I mean, we know that

most Supreme Court justices come up through partisan politics, but this new

majority represents something far more dangerous, ideologues who understand

their role, that they are an extension of the Republican Party`s obsession

with using the High Court, along with voting restrictions, to assert their

political will.

And now they`re just going ahead and admitting it.

Going to be now Dahlia Lithwick, a senior editor and legal correspondent

for Slate and host of "Amicus, "" Slate`s podcast about the law and the

Supreme Court.

And, Dahlia, I think that is a very telling admission, where you have

people speaking for these justices, saying that Roberts has got to pay for

not allowing Republicans to kill Obamacare. That tells me all I need to

know about these conservatives. They`re just Republican politicians.

DAHLIA LITHWICK, SENIOR EDITOR, SLATE.COM: Republican politicians, Joy,

and also Republican politicians who are really comfortable talking like

mobsters.

Like, this like big Tony Soprano energy that you`re hearing here. And the

fact that somebody would be willing to leak that statement? I mean, we like

to at least pretend that the justices are above politics. And when you have

this language that is happily leaked by somebody who`s apparently chatting

with three of the conservative justices, says Politico, they want you to

know that this is a political institution.

REID: Yes.

LITHWICK: It feels like that`s almost the scary part, is that that facade

of, we are neutral oracles, we transcend politics, do not criticize us in

partisan ways, that`s a rule for you and me, Joy.

Apparently, it`s not the rule in the court anymore.

REID: Right.

I mean, Clarence Thomas coming out with his comical statement that the --

talking about the decline in respect for institutions and the rule of law,

it bodes ill for a free society. He said, if it can`t trust that -- it

can`t be the institutions give you only outcomes you want or can be

bullied.

Really, Clarence? Because Clarence Thomas has stood for the longest time

for the principle that, I`m on this court, and the minute we get a 5-4 or

6-3 majority, we`re nuking all your rights, voting rights gone, abortion

rights gone. We have a whole list of stuff we`re going to do to you. And

you can`t say anything to us, because then you`re, like, not respecting the

court.

Like, they`re just admitting it. There are a couple of them that still want

to be revered. But most of them, as you said, don`t give a damn. They were

like, we`re taking your rights because we can.

LITHWICK: Yes, this has the feeling of a kind of spiking the football

moment, that, given the choice to do this nasty and trolley, or the choice

to do it in a sort of a lofty way that at least appears to be the way that

the court wants to see itself, there`s clearly been a pretty system-wide

decision to do it nasty and to do a kind of: Because we can.

And I keep trying to square Justice Thomas saying you don`t get to just

disrespect institutions and set aside their decisions because you don`t

like them with his wife`s open efforts...

REID: Hello?

LITHWICK: ... to set aside the 92020 election with Mark Meadows.

So it`s an amazing thing that the rules that they seem to feel govern their

own conduct and I guess the conduct of their spouse doesn`t apply to the

rest of us. I mean, we all have to abide by the illusion that they are

magic. And they are just out there on the Plaza pulling each other`s hair

and screaming.

REID: Oh, 100 percent.

And I don`t doubt for one second that, if Donald Trump attempts to steal

the next election, all five of them will say, we ratify that, because they

are literally political and ideological, hyperpartisan actors, who are

openly now saying, oh, we`re going to do this agenda because we have a

little, short time on our hands. They`re all Mitch McConnell.

Let me ask you about the fact that, so far, there`s only one -- only this

leaked draft. There isn`t any evidence that there`s another draft. What do

you think that says about how Roberts will assign the dissent. And does it

-- at this point, does it even matter?

LITHWICK: I mean, the short, depressing answer, Joy, is, I think this is

proof that what we were looking for, which is that John Roberts had his own

narrower -- sad that this passes for good news, right, that he would just

uphold the 15-week ban, but keep the core of Roe and Casey, albeit hollowed

out.

It seems that that has not materialized. There isn`t a narrower

conservative ruling that he apparently circulated in response to this, in

the hopes that he could peel off Justices Barrett or Kavanaugh. And so the

depressing thing that was reported today is that we have got the dissenters

working on dissent. This is something akin to the final draft.

It`ll be buffed. A little bit of the grossness will be buffed out. But I

think that John Roberts does not have the votes to get anything close to

something that would have been a compromise, albeit a compromise that ended

abortion at 15 weeks. So it`s not...

REID: Yes.

LITHWICK: None of this is good news.

REID: Yes.

I feel like we -- I know kind of how it feels like when Plessy vs. Ferguson

went down. It probably went down the same way. They`re like, we`re doing

this. What you going to do? Can`t stop us. We`re the elites. And we rule

you.

Something else.

Dahlia Lithwick, thank you very much. Always great to talk with you.

And still ahead: chilling new details on the corrupt plot to overturn the

2020 election and how extreme partisan gerrymandering now poses a serious

threat to American democracy.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder joins me next.

We`re back after this.

REID: We are still learning the full extent of the efforts by Trump`s

allies to subvert democracy and hand the former president an illegitimate

victory.

There`s new reporting today that Trump lawyer John Eastman was advising

state lawmakers on how to disenfranchise their own voters long before he

was urging former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election. E-

mails obtained by Politico show that Eastman hatched a plan to recount

Pennsylvania`s votes after throwing out tens of thousands of absentee

ballots.

In an e-mail about a month after the election, Eastman wrote to

Pennsylvania legislator Russ Diamond -- quote -- "Having done that math,

you would be left with a significant Trump lead that would bolster the

argument for the legislature adopting a slate of Trump electors. Perfectly

within your authority to do anyway, but now bolstered by the untainted

popular vote. That would help provide some cover."

Hmm.

The e-mails are proud of cache sent to the January 6 Select Committee by a

Colorado group. Eastman had used a University of Colorado e-mail account

when he was -- while he was a visiting professor there.

The new revelations come as Republicans continue to try to whitewash the

siege as a peaceful protest.

In his new book, former Attorney General Eric Holder writes that: "While

many have tried to erase the danger of January 6, the real story of that

day isn`t how our country came together to make sure this coup attempt

failed. It`s how close it came to succeeding and how quickly in states

across the country Republicans began working to make sure that, the next

time, it could."

I`m joined now by former Attorney General Eric Holder, chair of the

National Democratic Redistricting Committee and author of "Our Unfinished

March: The Violent Past and Imperiled Future of the Vote-A History, a

Crisis, a Plan," a very timely book as well.

Attorney General Holder, thank you for being here.

And this is what scares me, is -- well, two things, one, how close they

came to actually succeeding in this coup and how detailed the coup planning

was, but also the fact that they have started working on fixing the things

that went wrong, so they can get it right the next time, especially by

replacing all up and down the ballot regular Republicans, formally regular

Republicans, with people who believe the big lie and who are willing to

implement it.

How worried should we be that we won`t have any more free and fair

elections in this country going forward?

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, I think we need to be

extremely concerned about that.

The reality is that they came pretty close in 2020. And, as you say, with

the replacement of these regular Republicans, like the guy Vandevelde (ph)

in Michigan, potentially what they`re trying to do with Georgia state

officials as well, if you have a close election -- as we talk about in the

book, if you have a close election the next time, you may have Republicans

who are willing to do the kinds of things that that disgrace, Eastman, was

trying to pull off.

We stood between the first time we did not have a peaceful transfer of

power and the way we normally do things. It was a very narrow, narrow

margin that kept us a functioning democracy.

REID: Let me read something that you wrote in your book.

You talked about the fact that, going all the way back -- and you write a

lot about and are obviously very passionate about the idea of the vote.

And the Shelby ruling, you said, made you realize that the Supreme Court

was not going to protect us here. You said: "How could five unelected

judges with lifetime appointments gut a law that had been so recently

reauthorized by Congress in a historic bipartisan landslide, had been

supported by every president since Lyndon Johnson, and had for nearly 50

years secured the right to vote for millions of Americans?

"There were plenty of past Supreme Court rulings that I did not agree with,

but at least, with those, I believed the justices had come by their

opinions honestly, that they had written them on the basis of their

understanding of the Constitution. With Shelby, I had a hard time

convincing myself that that was true."

You also noted that, without a legitimate basis, they had undermined our

most fundamental right. And as a silent protest, you decided you would not

appear before the court as attorney general.

Now that we have seen what they`re willing to do to women`s rights, with

Roe, I would think that has deepened your cynicism about them. And so if a

case were to come to this court that we now have, with this five

ideological -- five-person ideological majority, do you believe that they

would affirm the theft of the election?

HOLDER: That`s a real concern. That is a real, real concern. What will

they do?

I`m not saying that they`re necessarily partisan, but they are certainly

overly ideological. And they have turned their back on precedent in

reaching this apparent decision about Roe vs. Wade. They have attacked a

fundamental right here. That is the right to privacy.

And there`s a whole range of things that are based on the right to privacy,

same-sex marriage, a whole range of other things. And if they`re willing to

do that with regard to abortion, why should we assume that they are going

to stop there?

When it comes to things political, what we have seen them do with regard to

the 1965 Voting Rights Act in the Shelby County case, in Rucho, when they

decided not to get involved when it came to partisan gerrymandering,

Citizens United, I mean, this is a court that is -- at least with regard to

five of its members, are pretty radical, and not at all feeling that they

have to be bound by the notion of precedence, which is the glue, which is

the glue that gives the Supreme Court legitimacy.

REID: So then, when you have good news, like we had today in Florida,

where Ron DeSantis` racist map was thrown out because he essentially

stripped black Floridians in the central part of the state, the same place

where he`s attacking Disney, of their representatives to replace them with

Republicans, this extreme gerrymandered map, despite the fact that Florida

has a fair district amendment in their Constitution that was voted on by

the people.

So, they won. The people won in Florida. But whenever I see a victory like

that, I just fear that the Republicans will appeal it all the way to the

Supreme Court. And then this court will say, nah, you can have the racist

map.

HOLDER: Well, yes, I mean, we won a case in Alabama with two Trump judges,

who said black people in Alabama do not have adequate representation when

it comes to the congressional delegation. You need to redraw the maps in

such a way they do have an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.

We won that. They took it to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court made

the determination that it was too close in time to the election. And,

therefore, Alabamans will vote this year on a slate of candidates that a

court down there, including two Trump judges said was inappropriate, was

unconstitutional.

In Wisconsin, we had the Wisconsin Supreme Court pick a map that was

designed by the Wisconsin Democratic governor. The Supreme Court, United

States Supreme Court, threw that out. And so they have shown themselves to

be not only radical, but also activist, the thing that we have always heard

from conservatives and from Republicans.

They rail against activist judges, unless they do things in the way that

they want them to be done.

REID: Yes. And I would still argue they were -- they`re partisan as well,

but I believe that -- us disagree on that.

So, what do we do about this? Your book talks about trying to solve it, a

plan. Your last -- the last line in your book of "A Plan." What`s the plan?

HOLDER: Well, the plan is, we talk about a number of structural reforms,

limiting the number of years that somebody can serve on the Supreme Court

to 18, the way in which Supreme Court justices are picked. Have every

president pick a Supreme Court justice in his or her first and third year

of a term, banning partisan gerrymandering, but also empowering people to

get involved.

I mean, talking about voting, we talk about a young woman named Love

Caesar, who was at North Carolina A&T and who was concerned about the fact

that North Carolina A&T was divided. I mean literally divided in half. One

part of the campus -- half the campus was in one congressional district,

half of the campus was in another congressional district, all so that you

would weaken the power of that huge black population that resided on North

Carolina A&T.

She drew a line right down the street, where that line actually went in

chalk. I went down there, saw it. Through her activism, through the lawsuit

that we brought, that was changed.

And that`s just one of the examples. And we have the book filled with

examples of so-called ordinary people deciding to be involved, committed,

sacrificing, and making big structural changes. And we still have that

capacity within us.

This is -- at the end of the day. I think it`s a pretty optimistic book. It

raises the dangers and talks about the dangers we face now in a realistic

way, but provides a pathway, so that we can get back to the America that,

although flawed, is consistent with our founding ideals.

REID: I like optimism. I don`t have a lot of it. So, I will take it.

"Our Unfinished March: The Violent Past and Imperiled Future of the Vote-A

History, a Crisis, a Plan." I like that "A Plan" part.

Former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder, thank you very much, sir. Really

appreciate you being.

And up next...

HOLDER: Thanks, Joy.

REID: Cheers. And -- cheers.

A new report details the horrific treatment of Native American students at

government schools for more than a century.

We will be right back.

REID: The American indigenous experience is littered with one violent

betrayal after another.

If stealing Native lands and murdering Native people wasn`t enough, the

American government set up a plan to -- quote -- "educate" Native people.

That plan was a roughly 100-year-long campaign of ethnic cleansing by way

of Christian boarding schools.

Captain Richard Henry Pratt, superintendent of the Carlisle Indian

Industrial School in Pennsylvania, one of the largest cleansing schools,

explained that the goal was to -- quote -- "kill the Indian, save the man."

In 1890, Lone Wolf, a Blackfoot Native American from Montana, recounted the

horrific story of his abduction -- quote -- "The soldiers came and rounded

up as many of the Blackfeet children as they could. The government had

decided we were to get white man`s education by force. None of us wanted to

go. And our parents didn`t want to let us go. Our belongings were taken

from us. Next was the long hair, the pride of all the Indians. We were told

never to talk Indian. And if we were caught, we got a strapping with a

leather belt" -- unquote.

Some of these schools remained open until the late 1960s. This is the

history that Ron DeSantis and his Republican fellow travelers do not want

your kids to learn. The same kind of erasure was at work through barbaric

practices like these schools. They erased the fact that these indigenous

communities didn`t need white Christian education. They had functioning

government systems, their own religious and complex social systems, which

the colonizers were determined to destroy, along with any memory of them.

Today, whole tribes, languages and cultures have been exterminated, and the

lasting trauma from the physical and emotional abuse continues to

reverberate throughout Native communities.

Today, the Department of the Interior released a long-awaited report which

documented the abuse of many of the children at these government-run

schools, such as beatings, withholding a food and solitary confinement.

The investigation also identified marked or unmarked burial sites at

approximately 53 different schools, the number expected to increase.

Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary,

announced a yearlong tour to allow American Indian, Alaska Native and

Native Hawaiian survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system the

opportunity to share their stories and to help connect.

Joining me now is attorney Gyasi Ross, who is a member of Blackfeet Nation.

And, Gyasi thank you for being here.

I wonder if telling the story and having the federal government admit to it

is enough, or is that a start of some recompense that is needed to be done?

GYASI ROSS, ATTORNEY: A great question. Thank you very much, Joy, for

having me.

Salute to Secretary Haaland for this very, very important, courageous

conversation. It is a beginning. And I know there`s going to be critics,

and rightfully so, who say it`s not sufficient. However, everything has a

genesis.

And this is the genesis of having a meaningful formal conversation, the

first time there`s ever been a formal conversation that acknowledged that

there was a systematic undoing of Native community and Native families at

the hands of the government, in the name of -- and it`s perverse, because

it creates a lot of distrust to this day -- in the name of education.

And it still affects our children to this day, in the name of education,

where we see Native students getting expelled and suspended at some of the

highest rates in the country, where there`s still a punitive model of

education. So, we have a lot to sort out.

But it`s a very, very important beginning to that conversation, Joy.

REID: And it`s interesting to me that -- I was thinking today as I was

preparing to talk to you there feels like there`s kind of a symmetry with

the way that the Supreme Court has essentially said, we, the -- we five

have the right Christian values, and, therefore, like it or not, all of you

women in this country will live under our Christian value system, because,

in our mind, it`s the right system.

That`s the same attitude that the American government had toward indigenous

people: Well, you all have the wrong culture. You have the wrong religious

beliefs. You have the wrong hair. You have the wrong -- everything about

you is wrong.

We`re going to -- we`re going to make you live under our value system.

You`re going to look like us and talk like us and be like us, whether you

like it or not.

Do you -- do you see that same kind of symmetry? Because I feel like the

court is -- they`re still colonizing.

ROSS: Definitely.

And to go into what you mentioned, that history, where it was creating a

structure where everything for these Native children -- and I want to

acknowledge that these were real human beings. We`re talking about confused

kids. I have a -- I have a 7-year-old daughter. I have a 10-year-old

daughter.

My grandpa Percy Bullchild, member of the Blackfeet Nation, he ran away

from boarding school when he was sixth grade because the abuse was too

great. This is something that`s a matter of record. And he told us about

how his parents were confused because they didn`t speak English.

So all they see is these children leaving. These are real human beings,

with no explanation whatsoever, no context whatsoever seeing their children

leave, and the children being stripped from their families, from their

communities.

And so your question about whether that proselytizing has continued,

absolutely. We are being held captive, Joy. We`re hostages right now to the

whims of five people, to the beliefs. And I respect their beliefs,

absolutely. They have as much right to their beliefs as you do or I do.

However, they should not get the benefit of proselytizing en masse their

beliefs wholesale to every single of the 350 million people in this United

States, the way that they did to Native people, the way that they did to

the descendants of African slaves, the way that they did Korematsu,

Japanese descendants.

It`s an ugly, ugly thing. And it continues to this day.

REID: Yes. And it`s why they don`t want to teach history.

I -- from my note -- my producer notes here, which is -- I didn`t even know

this, that indigenous Americans didn`t even have the right to vote until

1948. And it strikes me that, when America catches a cold, black folks

catch a fever, and indigenous people get pneumonia, right?

And so this ruling that we have seen on abortion, I think about the sort of

multiplicative effect of the horror on indigenous people in communities

where, in some cases, there`s a lot of poverty, there`s already a lack of

health care.

What`s going to be the impact of these rulings on indigenous people?

ROSS: As you mentioned, there`s always a much more profound effect when

you get further into communities that don`t have access to all the

conveniences of, first, economics.

Then you get to geographically remote, as most Native communities are. And

then you get to the dynamic that most Native communities reside in places

that are politically conservative. And so we have this dynamic where there

is going to be an absolute -- it`s going to be a real -- really, really

difficult time for an already -- a group of people that already have a

difficult time with lack of access to -- from technology.

The digital divide is very, very real. In certain Native communities,

there`s less technology, less wireless broadband access than some parts of

sub-Saharan Africa.

And then you compound that with no access to very, very necessary medical

procedures, procedures that are absolutely a right.

REID: Yes.

ROSS: There`s something that they`re not a privilege.

REID: Yes.

ROSS: They`re something that every person, and particularly people who

can`t access some of these economic -- the backdoor sort of deals that

wealthy people can do.

REID: Yes.

ROSS: And now you have them being completely kept out of that process.

REID: Yes.

ROSS: And it`s going to create a very, very bad situation, Joy.

REID: Indeed.

I`m going to have you come back because I want to talk to you about other

politics stuff. So, Gyasi, please promise you will come back. I always love

talking with you. And we will talk midterms and stuff next time.

Thank you very much. Really appreciate you.

And up next: Being a member of the press used to be seen as a form of

protection in conflict zones. Well, these days, it can actually also make

you a target.

We will be right back.

REID: Veteran Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, one of

Al-Jazeera`s best known reporters, was shot and killed today on the

outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied Northern West Bank.

She was covering Israel`s near daily raids there following a series of

deadly attacks inside Israel.

In a statement, Al-Jazeera condemned the killing, calling the shooting "a

blatant murder," adding that: "The Israeli occupation forces assassinated

the journalist in cold blood, targeting her with live fire."

The Israeli military initially suggested that Abu Akleh might have been

killed by stray fire from Palestinians, only to walk that back.

Another journalist who witnessed the shooting told the Associated Press

that Israeli soldiers were shooting at Akleh even after she was wounded,

claiming: "It was clearly an assassination against us as journalists."

Her producer, who was also injured during the shooting, told the AP that

Abu Akleh was clearly wearing a blue flak jacket marked with the word

"Press." Her body was carried through the streets covered with a

Palestinian flag and that flak jacket.

The White House condemned the killing and called for a thorough

investigation into the circumstances of her death. Israel`s defense

minister, Benny Gantz, promised that the investigation would be

transparent.

But, as some journalists who have long observed this region have noted,

history doesn`t offer much hope in that regard. According to the Committee

to Protect Journalists, 17 journalists have been killed or murdered since

the start of this year.

Our deepest condolences to Ms. Abu Akleh`s loved ones.

And that is tonight`s REIDOUT.

"ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts now.