Transcript: The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, 5/31/22

Summary
One week after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a
Texas elementary school, the first funerals are getting underway. Former
Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been subpoenaed by the Justice
Department as part of the probe into the Jan. 6. The Justice Department on
Sunday said it would investigate the much criticized response by law
enforcement to mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Less
than a week after an elementary school massacre in Texas, nine people were
killed and several dozen were injured in multiple mass shootings over
Memorial Day weekend.
Transcript
2022 elections. THE 11TH HOUR with Stephanie Ruhle starts now.
STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC HOST: Tonight, grief and unanswered questions.
Funeral services have started in Uvalde. Exactly one week after the
massacre at an elementary school, with new reporting tonight about the
response.
And in the seven days since there have been at least 14 more mass
shootings, what can actually be done to address America`s gun violence
crisis.
Plus, the rare admission from a cabinet secretary, who was wrong about
something so many Americans are struggling with as the 11th hour gets
underway on a Tuesday night.
Good evening, once again, I`m Stephanie Ruhle. Tonight, exactly one week
after a teenage gunman took 21 lives at an elementary school in Uvalde,
Texas. The very first funerals are getting underway.
While the murder victims are being laid to rest, the investigation into the
shooting, and the police response at the school is only intensifying. There
are reports that Uvalde police are no longer cooperating with Texas
authorities.
NBC News reporting the school district police chief initially did cooperate
but as yet to respond to requests for follow up questions made two days
ago. Texas officials say the chief prevented officers from confronting the
shooter for more than an hour.
Today, that very same chief was sworn in as a member of the city council.
The Justice Department opening up its own inquiry into the police response.
Meanwhile, in Washington, there are some in Congress that believe they
might be able to find common ground on some gun safety measures. The House
Judiciary Committee plans to hold an emergency session Thursday on new
legislation.
And on the Senate side, a bipartisan group met today on gun reform with
another meeting scheduled tomorrow. Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy, who
has been working on this issue for the last decade, gave us an update on
how those conversations are going.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): I have had the football pulled out from under me
enough times before in these negotiations to be realistic about our
prospects for success on the table our red flag laws, changes to our
background checks, systems safe storage, investments in mental health,
investments in school security.
It`s hard to find the path to 60 votes in the Senate for a ban on assault
weapons. That`s the reason why it right now isn`t on the list of things
that our group is considering.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
RUHLE: President Biden said he plans to meet with lawmakers about gun
safety but no word on when that will happen. Meanwhile, lawmakers are
talking in Washington about how to prevent this type of unthinkable
tragedy. Both families and friends of the shooting victims are living with
it facing new stark realities. As NBC`s Morgan Chesky reports.
(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)
MORGAN CHESKY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Tonight, heartbreak
hitting home with hundreds saying final goodbyes.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You just feel sad man like hits you hard.
CHESKY: 21 funerals over the next two weeks, including services for 14-year
olds today. Maite Rodriguez was remembered as a sweet soul. She wanted to
be a marine biologist. Family of Nevaeh Bravo whose name is heaven spelled
backwards said she`s lying with angels. Jose Manuel Flores`s father said he
wanted to be a police officer because he liked protecting others. And
Amerie Jo Garza, her family said called 911 that morning.
ALFRED GARZA, FATHER OF AMERIE JO GARZA: I just want to under her name, I
just I just want her to be remembered as the type of person that she was.
CHESKY: The Girl Scouts honoring her with one of their highest awards, the
Bronze Cross given to those who risked their lives to try and save others.
(END VIDEO TAPE)
RUHLE: Thanks to Morgan Chesky for that report. And let`s take a moment and
pause. As we look at these images. They are personalized caskets made for
each of the 19 young victims killed in that shooting. They`re being made
free of charge, or the man you just saw on your screen. Trey Ganim.
The Texas man visited each family to learn more about their loved ones so
he could create a unique final resting place. He says it helps these
families in their healing process just a little.
Now I want to bring in our leadoff panel this evening Peter Baker, Chief
White House correspondent for The New York Times, Katie Benner, Justice
Department reporter for the New York Times and Tali Farhadian Weinstein, a
former federal and state prosecutor in New York. She clerked for Merrick
Garland and Justice Sandra Day O`Connor.
Peter, I want to start with what we heard today from New York Congressman
Hakeem Jeffries, he gave us a reality check on whether the Senate is
anywhere near passing anything on gun legislation.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): Many of us do believe that the Senate has
become a broken, undemocratic institution, largely driven by the
filibuster, hopefully in the court of public opinion, will be able to put
enough pressure on a handful of Republican senators to finally come to some
common ground.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
RUHLE: Common ground like I want to get real. The House is moving on their
bills. But let`s look at this. The Senate is not back until next week, then
there`s the Fourth of July, then there`s summer recess. In terms of is
something going to really get done here, is this talk for real?
PETER BAKER, THE NEW YORK TIMES CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yes, it`s
a good question. Look, the Senate is designed by the Constitution to avoid
exactly the kind of rush to legislation that we`re talking about. They`re
designed -- it is designed as an institution to avoid, you know, quick
response to popular outrage.
The founders believed that there was something valuable in that. But
obviously, in today`s political environment, there`s a great frustration
with that, a frustration that doesn`t just slow things down to give it some
thoughtful consideration. But it slows things down forever, and never get
anything done. And that`s where we`re at.
And the truth is that, you know, there does feel like some, you know,
positive momentum with Republicans talking with Democrats at this point.
But nobody ever lost money betting against gun control passing in
Washington in the last decade. If it didn`t happen after Sandy Hook, if it
didn`t happen after Orlando, it didn`t happen after El Paso and Parkland,
and so many others, then, you know, is it going to happen now?
And the question is, is the dynamic changed in a drastic way compared to
before. Normally, you see this desire to do something, and then quickly
fade with time because other stories come to the fore momentum saps,
hoppier outrage diminishes, people move on. And the question is whether
that will happen again this time.
RUHLE: Then, the President has said, Peter, he`s going to meet with members
of Congress, the likelihood that they`re going to want to play ball slim.
I`m not saying none but slim. Given that, should he be focused on doing
something on his own via executive order?
BAKER: Well, I think what he will tell you is he has. I mean, that the
White House has taken some actions already, Katie probably knows better
than I do on things like those guns and other things that they can affect
through regulatory action.
But the truth is, there`s a very limited menu of options to an executive at
this point. The kinds of measures that would have any kind of impact on the
massacres that we see almost all require congressional action require a
law, and a president cannot pass a law by himself.
So yes, he`s going to probably offer to do some things on the margins. And
they will be things that may, you know, may make some difference on some
level. But the truth is the kind of things that most activists want, the
kind of things that most people on the left anyway think are necessary, are
not within the venue or purview of a presidential executive power.
RUHLE: Katie, take us to this Department of Justice investigation into the
local police response at Rob elementary last week, what`s going on?
KATIE BENNER, THE NEW YORK TIMES JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REPORTER: Sure. So we
saw that the Texas Rangers themselves were investigating their response.
But they have stopped getting cooperation from Mr. Aaron Dondo, the chief
of police of Uvalde Consolidated Independent Schools.
So what we saw as the Justice Department stepping over the weekend. Now,
they cannot do this without invitation from local government. So it was
actually the mayor who initiated the request, asking the Justice Department
for help better understanding exactly what happened with this response.
What we can expect, as the department will issue a full report of their
findings, they will not only give us some sort of tick tock of the
decisions being made, and when, but they should help us understand why
those decisions were made.
I think the reason why this is so important, is because as we`ve seen in
local jurisdictions all over the country, state and local level, it`s very
difficult to have oversight over the police and this should give local
officials the top cover they need to do something.
RUHLE: Tali, what is the value in your opinion of this after action report
on law enforcement? I mean, the people of Uvalde must be saying you`re not
bringing our children back?
TALI FARHADIAN WEINSTEIN, FORMER NY FEDERAL AND STATE PROSECUTOR: Well,
look, we do have to manage expectations, the support is not going to advise
on gun safety measures going forward. It`s not going to tell us how to
prevent another mass shooting.
But I do think it`s important for the people of Uvalde for the parents to
understand what happened. And for all of us to think about how can law
enforcement do better when there is another mass shooting, which seems
inevitable and Stephanie, I`m particularly hoping that they`re going to
answer the really hard question of why the police treated this as a
barricaded suspect, rather than a situation where lives had to be saved,
and why there were 19 police officers standing outside that classroom while
those girls were making those phone calls to 911 saying we here alive.
Please send the police in.
RUHLE: 19 police officers while 19 children were inside that room. Peter,
should we expect to see Democrats running on gun safety ahead of the
midterms? Is this a good strategy?
BAKER: Well, I`m sure they will, of course, but remember most Democrats are
running a district they`re probably pretty favorable toward gun rights, to
gun control, excuse me. And I think that the problem is not, you know, the
districts where they have one on that issue, that problem or district where
they have lost on that issue.
Republicans who have opposed gun safety measures or gun control measures
over the years aren`t responding to national polls, which show a great deal
of popular support for these measures. They`re responding to their own
districts and their own constituents, who in many cases are not as
welcoming to these kinds of measures and who certainly you see the gun
rights part of their constituencies more active and more willing to vote
and more willing to give money in the gun rights lobby, with the NRA
playing a more active role than the other side of the equation.
So the political dynamics have always been, you know, very skewed in a
polarized country. There are a lot of districts and a lot of states where
control is very active, very popular, and therefore you see that
politicians respond to that but there`s a lot of parts of the country where
that`s not the case.
RUHLE: Katie, there`s some January 6 related news tonight as well. Peter
Navarro, longtime ally advisor to President Trump now been served with a
federal grand jury subpoena. Is this the first concrete evidence we have
seen of the Department of Justice criminally investigating Trump`s inner
circle.
BENNER: I don`t think this is the first we`ve seen because we`ve also seen
subpoenas crop up in other places, vis-a-vis, the organization of the
rallies before January 6, and the scheme to send fake slates of electors to
the National Archives and to Congress. But this to your point is the first
time we`ve seen a subpoena issued to somebody who worked directly within
the White House.
Now, Navarro is fighting this subpoena. He has asked the Justice
Department`s U.S. attorney here in Washington, DC to work it out with
Donald Trump. I`m pretty sure that legal advice, that legal recommendation
is going to be ignored.
But what it does show us is that criminal investigators, the prosecutors
are saying what exactly happened, especially around federal election laws
that, you know, that we can dig into throughout the course of the year.
RUHLE: What do you think about this Tali? Work it out with DJT? Department
of Justice ain`t doing that?
WEINSTEIN: You know, Stephanie, you and I`ve talked a lot about the scope
of the DOJ investigation, how big is it? How narrow is it? I think we
learned something about the scope today with the subpoena. I think we
learned that the focus, as we had suspected is not just on the events of
that day, but on who talked to whom and who talked to the President leading
up to that day. So the planning and everything that went into what turned
out to be the violence of January 6.
RUHLE: I have to ask you about this report circulating around the
investigation into the League of the draft of the Roe vs. Wade opinion.
We`re now learning that clerks, Supreme Court justice clerks, you were once
one may now have to turn over their phone records, their all their personal
information. How unusual is this?
WEINSTEIN: It is so shocking. And I think we really need to ask, what
justifies this invasion of privacy. And what kind of example is the court
setting. Because the leak was not a crime, maybe the closest crime that we
could come up with is theft of government property. But the DOJ has said,
we don`t prosecute that when it involves a leak, when it involves
unclassified information, something that`s not tangible.
And so you have this investigation, not for a crime, maybe for a violation
of norms, or some employment contract. And the Supreme Court has also said
in a different context, that when your employer is the government, and they
asked you voluntarily to answer some questions, or just turn some stuff
over, that feels really coercive. Your job is on the line.
And I think that`s course of whether you were the person who leaked, it
might have been a clerk might not have been a clerk, or if you just object
to all of this.
And I can tell you, Stephanie, as a prosecutor who has read lots of
people`s emails and listen to their phone calls and seen their phone
records, there are really good reasons why you would not want your
employer, the government to see all of that even if you`ve done nothing.
So, I really wonder if this whole thing is really going to help the court
put itself back together in the way that it wants to be put back together.
RUHLE: And meanwhile, there is no investigation into any of the
communications around Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence
Thomas. Peter, here`s what I want to know. A dozen House Republicans have
now introduced a bill that makes leaks from the Supreme Court punishable by
up to five years in prison.
Yet, as we just discussed when it comes to gun violence, they have proposed
absolutely nothing. Are Republicans banking on the fact that people aren`t
going to care?
BAKER: Well, this is a performative bill. It`s not going to go anywhere,
obviously a Democratic Congress, it`s meant to make a statement, it`s meant
to make the issue the leak rather than what was the leak, right. Rather
than the issue being about abortion rights and whether Roe v. Wade should
or will be overturned. The issue is the leak and what was behind that.
The truth is we don`t know who leaked. We don`t know whether it was a
liberal. We don`t know was a conservative. We don`t know what the
motivation was. Was it meant to alarm pro, you know, abortion rights
activist to understand what`s about to happen? Or was it meant to lock in
the conservatives on a five-vote majority to not shift their vote from an
earlier draft opinion, that`s Justice Alito, but we don`t know that.
And so the truth is, you know, this bill is kind of, you know, getting at a
problem that they don`t really understand. I mean, look, it is and Tali
knows this better than I do. It is very unusual to have a leak and it is
corrosive clearly to a Supreme Court that is used to having very
confidential communications. I can only imagine what this has done to their
internal system of trust.
You know, from a reporter`s point of view, of course, we don`t want
anything to be illegal when it comes to leaks. Everything should be leaked.
Call me my numbers on the book.
RUHLE: Leaks work for us. Peter, Katie, Tali, thank you all for starting us
off tonight. We`re going to leave it there.
Coming up, by now, everyone knows the problem. At least 14 more mass
shootings since Uvalde and yet again, gun reform advocates are offering
real solutions. Peter said it, there`s not a lot of options. We are going
to hear a five-point plan for the President just ahead.
And later, the destructive advancement. Russia has made in the 97-day-old
war on Ukraine, and the latest steps the U.S. is taking to try to slow it
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MAYOR JOHN TECKLENBURG, CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA: Every 16 hours in
America, there`s a mass shooting. I don`t know about you, but I`m angry
about it. I`m mad about it. I`m fed up. Enough is enough. And this entire
issue of gun violence has to be addressed.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
RUHLE: Charleston`s Mayor echoing the growing frustration we are hearing
everywhere. Enough is enough. Here`s the thing. Just days after that
massacre at Robb Elementary, more than a dozen mass shootings were recorded
this past three day weekend, including in Charleston, where that Mayor was
speaking just right there.
So let`s discuss I want to bring in Igor Volsky. He`s executive director of
Guns Down America. He`s also the author of "Guns Down: How to Defeat the
NRA and Build a Safer Future with Fewer Guns."
I like the sound of that title, Igor. So how are we going to do it,
President Biden said he is going to talk and work with rational Republicans
to take some action on gun safety. Sounds great. But it`s he kidding
himself?
IGOR VOLSKY, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR GUNS DOWN AMERICA: Well, look, I think this
is his choice, right? Remember, this is a president who told us that his 30
plus years in the Senate gave him the tools he needed to get big things
done, right, to get Democrats and Republicans together.
And I think the argument I`m making that at a time when 90 percent of
Americans all across the country, tell us that they support expanding
background checks and all kinds of reforms, this president should be able
to channel that popular support into political pressure on Republicans to
get them to understand that they have to do something.
Look, it`s certainly not going to be easy. But why isn`t he criss-crossing
the country building that kind of support? Why isn`t he bringing senators
and Congress people back into DC so they could start those kinds of
negotiations? Why isn`t he taking all kinds of executive actions that
frankly, survivors have been asking him for to take for years? He needs to
show us that this kind of cycle that a shooting happens, thoughts and
prayers and nothing at all, that we as a country can break it. And I think
my message to him is that, Mr. President, you`re the leader to do that.
RUHLE: OK, so tomorrow, what can you do?
VOLSKY: Tomorrow, he needs to announce he`s opening a first ever White
House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. He`s going to staff that office
with a high level official who`s going to coordinate the government`s
entire response to this pandemic. He`s going to announce that he`s going to
embark on a tour of impacted communities listened to what Americans go
through every single day, in terms of the impact gun violence has on them
and on their families.
And he needs to announce that he`s going to be bringing stakeholders into
the White House. He`s going to be bringing senators into the White House to
start though it`ll continue really those negotiation processes. He needs to
treat this issue with the kind of seriousness that he applies to so many
other priorities. He knows how to do this.
RUHLE: Sounds like they might call you into the White House. You got a
plan. I want to share what Arkansas Republican governor said this morning.
Watch this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GOV ASA HUTCHINSON (R-AR): I think you`ve got to be able to talk about the
AR 15 style weapons and whether that`s an 18 or 21 age, you have to at
least have a conversation about that.
[23:25:12]
The challenge with the gun safety discussion is what makes a difference.
You cannot just simply focus on a gun safety discussion, it`s got to also
be about investment in higher levels of school safety.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
RUHLE: Is that what progress on gun safety looks like? Sounds like?
VOLSKY: Well, look, we know what to do. It`s not a question as the
governor`s suggesting, I mean, just today, you had the Prime Minister of
New Zealand in the White House. And she reminded the country, I`m sure she
reminded the President, that countries can choose to act to change these
kinds of catastrophes, right. They can ban the sale of assault weapons. In
this country, we have so many of them out floating in society. And so we
need to ensure that we license and we register them in the same way, by the
way, Stephanie, that we license and register fully automatic machine guns,
right, that kind of regime worked when we did that back in 1986. And I
think he can work again now.
You know, we need to regulate, I think the gun industry far more
aggressively. We need background checks, we need licensing, we need
registration, we need to invest in the communities closest to the pain of
everyday gun violence, because those programs work. They work to reduce
homicides.
So, it`s not a question of oh, we don`t know what to do, as he`s
suggesting. We have the recipe. We`ve seen it replicated successfully in so
many other parts of the world. Again, we just need our leaders, the very
same ones, the president, Majority Leader Schumer, the ones who promised us
this would be a priority for them. We want them to fight because believe
me, when voters see them actually try to live up to those promises. They
will be rewarded come the midterms.
RUHLE: OK, we`ve got the recipe, but our government`s not cooking. They
haven`t done anything. So for you, this is your life`s work. What keeps you
in this fight?
VOLSKY: Well, what keeps me in this fight is knowing that you can push our
elected leaders, you can push other key voices be the corporation`s, for
instance, right, who also have such an important role to play to keep their
customers and their employees safe.
But there are different levers we can pull to try and make progress. And
that`s been true by the way throughout our entire history. You look at the
civil rights struggle. You look at the marriage equality struggle. It takes
time, hard things take time, but believe me, they`re damn worth fighting
for.
RUHLE: And you are in there fighting this fight. Igor Volsky, thank you for
joining us tonight. I appreciate it.
VOLSKY: Thank you.
RUHLE: Coming out, the President wants to bring back plain speaking Joe,
the White House`s new strategy for communicating in a complicated time when
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JANET YELLEN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: I think I was wrong then about the
path that inflation would take. There have been unanticipated and large
shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply
bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that at the time didn`t
fully understand. But we recognize that now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
RUHLE: And then the question is now what? President Biden reportedly
rattled by his sinking approval ratings, and he`s looking to turn it around
NBC News reporting. The President is pressing aides for a more compelling
message and a sharper strategy, while bristling at how they`ve tried to
stifle his plain speaking persona.
So let`s discuss. With us tonight, David Plouffe, former Obama campaign
manager and senior adviser to the president and former Florida Republican
Congressman Carlos Curbelo, who was a member of the Republican conference
for the first few years of the Trump presidency.
David, you worked with Joe Biden, do you think we`re getting enough of his
plainspoken self?
DAVID PLOUFFE, FMR. OBAMA CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, I think we`ll see more of
it. I think that`s one of his strengths. You know, he`s going to hit the
ball out of bounds every once in a while. But I think the way he speaks the
way he connects with Americans, he puts complicated policy matters in plain
English is a benefit.
But I think for Democrats, and this, quite frankly, Stephanie is less about
Joe Biden than the individual Democratic candidates. You`ve got to turn
this into a choice, not a referendum. And I think, you know, issues like
gun control, issues like outlawing abortion, whether we`re democracy. Those
are largely supported by the American people who also have questions in the
economy or the inflation.
I think the question you ask is, if the Republicans gain power, what are
they going to do about it? They`re not going to focus on your paycheck.
They`re going to focused on Mitch McConnell is refuse to say he won`t pass
a law to outlaw abortion at the federal level. There`ll be obsessed with
making it easier to get assault weapons. They`ll be obsessed with
conspiracy theories.
So yes, you can do a better job of talking about what you`re doing, what
you`re fighting for, but particularly in our challenging political climate,
and I`ve been in. If you do not make it a searing choice, you`re not going
to like the election results on the other end.
RUHLE: Communications messaging is complicated. Carlos, let`s talk about
the economy because new polling from NBC shows that only 33 percent of
Americans approve of Biden`s handling of the economy.
But here`s the thing. Inflation is a problem. There`s no doubt about that.
However, the American consumer is forgetting. We were in financial crisis
two years ago. We are in an economic recovery. There are good jobs. There
are higher paying jobs. And while inflation is a problem, Americans also
saved up a lot of money over the last couple of years. How does Biden tell
this story? Because people aren`t happy?
FMR. REP. CARLOS CURBELO (R-FL): Well, I think the President`s write stuff
that they have to allow him to be himself to speak more often, even if you
get a gaffe from time to time. That`s Joe Biden. That`s who he`s been his
whole life.
His biggest accomplishment in Congress was the bipartisan infrastructure
bill. Why? Because it was consistent with what Joe Biden said when he ran
for office, and he wanted to heal the country, bring the two parties
together, he`s got another big opportunity now on gun reform, I think he`s
being smart. Less is more right now encouraging Mitch McConnell and John
Cornyn to engage Democrats.
If he can bring the country together on that issue, that will be very
powerful. And it`ll be consistent with who he said he wanted to be. A lot
of Democrats have wanted Joe Biden to be the enthusiastic champion of the
most liberal policy agenda advanced by Democrats in a generation. I
understand why, but that`s just not who Joe Biden`s been his whole life.
And it`s not the way he campaigned. He was going to be different than
Trump. He was going to heal the country. This gun issue has the potential
to change the narrative and be powerful for Biden, if they get it right.
RUHLE: Really interesting point. David, I want to share a headline from
POLITICO tonight, quote, The White House has one problem that rules them
all. Gas prices. Here`s the thing, David, no matter what the President
does, he does not control the price of gas. And we are having to pay more
for gas not just here, all around the world, because of the war in Ukraine.
Does the American consumer know or care because I remind our audience while
people are mad about gas prices, we`re expecting a record number of
vacationers travelers this summer.
PLOUFFE: Right, so people are going to pay the price to do what they`re
going to do. But listen, I`ve been in the White House, when you`ve had high
gas prices, not this high. And it`s -- you can explain all you want about
why it is and what you`re doing to mitigate. And as you said Stephanie is
very little a president can do. But you get to this sort of five, six, you
know, there`s some places where it`s $7.
You know, it`s going to really put the electorate in a foul mood, and you
add that to the other costs. So, I think the White House can go out there
and say, here`s why it`s so expensive. It is not just a U.S. issue. This is
true all around the world. Here`s what we`re trying to do to fight back,
the President had an op-ed.
But you have to understand if even when people start casting votes by mail
in early October, and gasses this high, and you know, and I hope it`s not
for a bunch of different reasons, you know, the political environment is
going to be incredibly challenging for every Democrat. That`s just a
reality. And I don`t think Democrats can run away from that. They have to
have scenarios.
Scenario one, gas prices recede, inflation gets a little bit better, people
liked the trajectory, even if it`s still high. Trajectories matter in
politics. I saw that with Obama in `12. Unemployment was so high, but it
was coming down. Scenario B is trajectory is not good. And that is where,
you know, if you don`t make this a searing choice, where people really
think carefully about the change they`re prepared to make, you`re going to
be in real difficulty.
RUHLE: Do you agree David with Carlos that Biden has an actual opportunity
here on gun safety. Cynics would say no way. Republicans are never going to
play ball. But I`m embarrassed to say I almost forgot that infrastructure
bill. Now law got done on a bipartisan basis. And while Democrats are not
doing much to sell it, it`s a humongous win.
PLOUFFE: Well, Stephanie I`d say this. I, you know, I do agree with the
Congressman. I think it`s a necessity that happened for the country. The
politics are secondary. I`m sure, you know, it is beyond comprehension,
that we live in a country that allows this to happen time and time again.
And so something has to be done. I saw it, you know, Joe Biden was
appointed by Barack Obama to work on this after Sandy Hook. He knows these
issues inside and out. He knows the Senate inside now. So yes, it`s a
necessity for the country.
But politically, of course, I think it would be something that most people
in the country support, including most gun owners, including most
Republicans support things like background checks and raising the age of AR
fifteens from 18 to 21. So I agree the congressman.
RUHLE: Given that Carlos, is this a real opportunity for Republicans who
want to break away from Trump on issues like guns, on issues like
abortions, on anything that relates to Trump himself. Is there a clear lane
for those Republicans now with these issues bubbling up?
CURBELO: Definitely. And I think, Steph, that Mitch McConnell knows that
Republicans are out of step with most Americans on this issue and we know
Mitch McConnell cares about one thing, winning elections.
RUHLE: And he`s good at it.
CURBELO: He`s good at it. And that`s why he`s pushing Cornyn and other
Republican senators cut a deal with Democrats. Let`s do something
meaningful here. Take this issue off the table ahead of the November
elections.
RUHLE: Wow. You`re saying there`s a chance. Carlos Curbelo, David Plouffe,
thank you both for joining us tonight. Coming up next, street by street
fighting in a key city as the war intensifies in eastern Ukraine and a
brand new shipment of U.S. aid headed there when THE 11TH HOUR continues.
RUHLE: Russia is gaining ground in eastern Ukraine where soldiers are
fighting block by block in some instances. Ukraine`s president Zelenskyy
warns that Russia is using, quote, maximum combat power. NBC News
correspondent Richard Engel has an update on the fighting from Donbas.
(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)
RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): At 1:00
a.m. Russian shells pounded this row of apartments and Slavyansk. Vitale
Krevadenko (ph) a cobbler says after the explosion, he looked through the
dust for his wife Nellie (ph). She started to shout my legs, my legs, she
wanted water, but there was no cup. So I gave her water from my hands. Then
she lost consciousness, he told us.
The sheets on Nellie`s (ph) bed are drenched in blood. With her picture in
his hands and more blood by his feet, Vitale (oh) says he doesn`t know
where his wife is now.
Downstairs American volunteer Dallas Casey had arrived. The six-year Army
veteran who says he was compelled to help Ukraine defend its democracy was
nearby.
Dallas and his team helped Vitale down from his apartment and to a car
bound for a hospital without telling his wife is dead.
Dallas says the fighting is getting heavy. In nearby Severodonetsk, Russia
has seized half the city.
DALLAS CASEY, AMERICAN VOLUNTEER IN UKRAINE: When we were in Severodonetsk,
we were definitely being shelled heavily, buildings would get hit and we
would go to those buildings immediately try to pull people out.
ENGEL: And more help is coming. Ukrainian troops are pouring in, and the
United States is pouring in more weapons.
(on camera): The European Union is also tightening its economic screws.
Banning the import of Russian oil by ship, by pipeline is still allowed.
The move is expected to cut Russian oil supplies to Europe by two-thirds by
the end of the year, draining a key source of income for the Kremlin.
Richard Engel, NBC News, the Donbas, Ukraine.
(END VIDEO TAPE)
RUHLE: Thank you, Richard. All of that comes as the President said in The
New York Times that more U.S. weapons would be headed to Ukraine. The
President wrote this, in part, we will provide the Ukrainians with more
advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more
precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Let`s figure out what all that means and bring in Jason Beardsley, a
decorated U.S. military veteran with over 20 years of experience in the
Army and the Navy. He`s now the National Executive Director for the
association of the Navy. So let`s start right there. What do more advanced
rocket systems mean? What does that look like?
JASON BEARDSLEY, NATIONAL EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ASSOCIATION OF THE U.S. NAVY:
Yes, well, in real short summary, it means more range, and better precise
targeting of Russian systems. So the Russian artillery systems are really
what`s at stake here, when you get the right kind of rocket systems, the
right kind of guided munitions, you can hit them from a further distance,
and you can be more accurate, while also reloading and moving a lot faster.
So that`s the game changer. If you can do that quick and rapidly, while
concealing your position, you have the advantage. So that`s the big
takeaway in summary.
RUHLE: What could they mean for the war? Could they be a game changer?
BEARDSLEY: Yes, they have to be used effectively. But yes, again, one of
the major things is the standoff or the distance you`re going to get from
some of the systems that we can enable the Ukrainians to do that, that
allows you Ukrainians to stay out of danger, while firing upon Russian
artillery. It also allows them to do dynamic type striking.
So, if they have drone technology, and they`re able to spot all these
targets, they can quickly get guided munitions, rockets that are launched
and have guidance systems on board to actually hit those and to be a lot
more mobile and a lot more nimble.
Right now what makes it difficult is when you`re firing artillery by
itself, a lot of the artillery pieces take a lot of time to set up, then
you`ve got to get those artillery pieces move. The multiple launch rocket
system is sort of the answer to artillery. So it`s the United States
developing technologies that will allow us to knock out Russian artillery
batteries, and that Stephanie is what they`re using, what the Russians are
using to pound the cities into oblivion. So that can be a game changer.
But again, this is a long war, it`s going to draw out. You`ve got to hit
the supply lines of Russia. And I think Ukrainians are doing that. They`re
being very smart strategically about where they`re fighting and when, so
not an easy choice to make. So kudos to Zelenskyy.
RUHLE: More weapons for Ukraine. How do you think Putin is going to respond
to this?
BEARDSLEY: I mean, I think his response is all over the place, right? He`s
tried to threaten the United States in the West early on, the incompetence
of his militaries kind of shining through. You can bet that they`ve got
other problems inside the Kremlin, inside the, you know, the Dumas`s, and
it`s not likely that he can do much more than he`s doing now which is
trying to press the Belarusians to get their equipment on order.
They don`t have a lot of resupply. They don`t have great morale. Their
officer cadre is not well trained. Their junior officer cadre has not well
trained. They don`t have an NCO Corps. Russia, Vladimir Putin, they`re
doing everything they can, but it`s just not working for them. They didn`t
have the kind of military that would have made this a success.
RUHLE: It might not be working big picture. But day to day, they are still
inflicting a lot of pain on Ukraine, the fighting going on and
Severodonetsk, that`s now being described as moving block by block. The
mayor there said the city is completely ruined. Is that similar to what we
saw happen in Mariupol? Because that was devastating.
BEARDSLEY: Sure is, and the Russians do like that advance where they deep
penetrate into a city or a target and cause mass destruction, they hope to
break the will of the people. Here the Ukrainians have had to make some
very difficult decisions, how to do tactical withdraws from Severodonetsk
to maybe put pressure down south and Mykolaiv and Kherson. That`s going to
cause the Russians to have to react to the south.
So it`s not the best play, but it`s one that`s available to the Ukrainians
now. And honestly, when Russia if they take Severodonetsk, it does not
afford them some strategic advantage beyond just sort of an emotional plea
for the Eastern Donbas region.
So, this is really Russia gasping but as you said, Stephanie, there are
brutalities of war, the last that every day it`s hard to endure, the people
of Ukraine have been through a ton. So getting this kind of equipment in
their hands as fast as possible, that`s the most expeditious way of getting
out of this.
And, and again, you and I talked about this before, but the real answer is
trying to get on the front side of these and not have to be seven, eight,
nine, 10 weeks into a conflict where we`re defending our allies. That`s a
lesson for folks looking at Taiwan, by the way.
RUHLE: Well, every time you join us, you are taking us to school, and we
appreciate it. You make us smarter every time we see. Jason Beardsley,
thank you. Coming up, tennis star Andy Murray, getting personal not about
sport, but about surviving gun violence. His call for change when THE 11TH
HOUR continues.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In this country, we`re no longer surprised to hear about
a gunman shooting up a school. We`re still shocked. But we`re no longer
surprised. But in Scotland, this kind of thing doesn`t happen, or it didn`t
until this morning.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Parents ran through the streets of Dunblane, rushing to
find out if their children were still alive. Shortly after school began
Thomas Hamilton, a man described by neighbors as an unpopular loner, burst
into the primary school`s gymnasium. He was caring for handguns. Students
in a nearby classroom heard noises they described as cracks, teachers told
them to hide under their desks.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
RUHLE: The last thing before we go tonight, Andy Murray on the need for
change. Back in 1996, 16 children and one teacher were killed in the
Dunblane primary school shooting in Scotland. It remains the deadliest mass
shooting in modern British history.
Soon after tough gun laws were enacted. And eventually gun violence
decreased significantly.
British tennis star Andy Murray is actually a survivor of that horrific
school shooting. He was only nine years old at the time. In an interview
with the BBC earlier today, he said how frustrating it is to see these
tragedies continue to play out here in the US.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ANDY MURRAY, BRITISH TENNIS STAR: I get over there. Like it`s always talked
about it being something political, but I just -- I don`t see how it is
like, I don`t think anyone wants to see things like that that happening.
And my feeling is that like, surely at some stage, you do something
different, like you can keep approaching, you know, the problem, you know,
by buying more guns and having more guns in the country. Like, I don`t see
how that solves it.
So, but I could be wrong, you know, but let`s maybe try something different
and see if you get a different outcome. But yes, it`s obviously
unbelievably sad and disappointing. And, you know, just makes you feel
angry and incredibly upset for the parents.
And I heard something on the radio the other day, and it was a child from
that school, you know, and I experienced a similar thing when I was at
Dunblane and a teacher like, you know, coming out and waving all of the
children, like under tables and tell them to go and hide.
And it was a kid like telling exactly the same story about how she
survived. And they were saying that they go through these drills, like as
young children as like seven, eight year old children. And it`s like, how,
like, how is that normal that children should be having to go through
drills like, in case someone comes into school with a gun? I don`t get it.
Just -- yes, she really, really upsetting and hope they make some changes.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
RUHLE: It shouldn`t be normal, Andy Murray`s call for change being heard
across the world tonight. And tonight, my take away is what Jason Beardsley
just said a few minutes ago, our response to Ukraine, while big has been
slow. We have been playing catch up. This should be a lesson for us for
what`s ahead, come Taiwan.
And on that note, I wish you all a very good night
Thank you for staying up late with us.
I`ll see you at the end of tomorrow.