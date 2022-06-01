Transcript: The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, 5/31/22

Summary

One week after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a

Texas elementary school, the first funerals are getting underway. Former

Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been subpoenaed by the Justice

Department as part of the probe into the Jan. 6. The Justice Department on

Sunday said it would investigate the much criticized response by law

enforcement to mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Less

than a week after an elementary school massacre in Texas, nine people were

killed and several dozen were injured in multiple mass shootings over

Memorial Day weekend.

Transcript

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: We`ll be presenting a special program field

report with Paola Ramos that will focus on Latino voters in the upcoming

2022 elections. That is tonight`s "LAST WORD." THE 11TH HOUR with Stephanie

Ruhle starts now.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC HOST: Tonight, grief and unanswered questions.

Funeral services have started in Uvalde. Exactly one week after the

massacre at an elementary school, with new reporting tonight about the

response.

And in the seven days since there have been at least 14 more mass

shootings, what can actually be done to address America`s gun violence

crisis.

Plus, the rare admission from a cabinet secretary, who was wrong about

something so many Americans are struggling with as the 11th hour gets

underway on a Tuesday night.

Good evening, once again, I`m Stephanie Ruhle. Tonight, exactly one week

after a teenage gunman took 21 lives at an elementary school in Uvalde,

Texas. The very first funerals are getting underway.

While the murder victims are being laid to rest, the investigation into the

shooting, and the police response at the school is only intensifying. There

are reports that Uvalde police are no longer cooperating with Texas

authorities.

NBC News reporting the school district police chief initially did cooperate

but as yet to respond to requests for follow up questions made two days

ago. Texas officials say the chief prevented officers from confronting the

shooter for more than an hour.

Today, that very same chief was sworn in as a member of the city council.

The Justice Department opening up its own inquiry into the police response.

Meanwhile, in Washington, there are some in Congress that believe they

might be able to find common ground on some gun safety measures. The House

Judiciary Committee plans to hold an emergency session Thursday on new

legislation.

And on the Senate side, a bipartisan group met today on gun reform with

another meeting scheduled tomorrow. Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy, who

has been working on this issue for the last decade, gave us an update on

how those conversations are going.

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): I have had the football pulled out from under me

enough times before in these negotiations to be realistic about our

prospects for success on the table our red flag laws, changes to our

background checks, systems safe storage, investments in mental health,

investments in school security.

It`s hard to find the path to 60 votes in the Senate for a ban on assault

weapons. That`s the reason why it right now isn`t on the list of things

that our group is considering.

RUHLE: President Biden said he plans to meet with lawmakers about gun

safety but no word on when that will happen. Meanwhile, lawmakers are

talking in Washington about how to prevent this type of unthinkable

tragedy. Both families and friends of the shooting victims are living with

it facing new stark realities. As NBC`s Morgan Chesky reports.

MORGAN CHESKY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Tonight, heartbreak

hitting home with hundreds saying final goodbyes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You just feel sad man like hits you hard.

CHESKY: 21 funerals over the next two weeks, including services for 14-year

olds today. Maite Rodriguez was remembered as a sweet soul. She wanted to

be a marine biologist. Family of Nevaeh Bravo whose name is heaven spelled

backwards said she`s lying with angels. Jose Manuel Flores`s father said he

wanted to be a police officer because he liked protecting others. And

Amerie Jo Garza, her family said called 911 that morning.

ALFRED GARZA, FATHER OF AMERIE JO GARZA: I just want to under her name, I

just I just want her to be remembered as the type of person that she was.

CHESKY: The Girl Scouts honoring her with one of their highest awards, the

Bronze Cross given to those who risked their lives to try and save others.

RUHLE: Thanks to Morgan Chesky for that report. And let`s take a moment and

pause. As we look at these images. They are personalized caskets made for

each of the 19 young victims killed in that shooting. They`re being made

free of charge, or the man you just saw on your screen. Trey Ganim.

The Texas man visited each family to learn more about their loved ones so

he could create a unique final resting place. He says it helps these

families in their healing process just a little.

Now I want to bring in our leadoff panel this evening Peter Baker, Chief

White House correspondent for The New York Times, Katie Benner, Justice

Department reporter for the New York Times and Tali Farhadian Weinstein, a

former federal and state prosecutor in New York. She clerked for Merrick

Garland and Justice Sandra Day O`Connor.

Peter, I want to start with what we heard today from New York Congressman

Hakeem Jeffries, he gave us a reality check on whether the Senate is

anywhere near passing anything on gun legislation.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): Many of us do believe that the Senate has

become a broken, undemocratic institution, largely driven by the

filibuster, hopefully in the court of public opinion, will be able to put

enough pressure on a handful of Republican senators to finally come to some

common ground.

RUHLE: Common ground like I want to get real. The House is moving on their

bills. But let`s look at this. The Senate is not back until next week, then

there`s the Fourth of July, then there`s summer recess. In terms of is

something going to really get done here, is this talk for real?

PETER BAKER, THE NEW YORK TIMES CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yes, it`s

a good question. Look, the Senate is designed by the Constitution to avoid

exactly the kind of rush to legislation that we`re talking about. They`re

designed -- it is designed as an institution to avoid, you know, quick

response to popular outrage.

The founders believed that there was something valuable in that. But

obviously, in today`s political environment, there`s a great frustration

with that, a frustration that doesn`t just slow things down to give it some

thoughtful consideration. But it slows things down forever, and never get

anything done. And that`s where we`re at.

And the truth is that, you know, there does feel like some, you know,

positive momentum with Republicans talking with Democrats at this point.

But nobody ever lost money betting against gun control passing in

Washington in the last decade. If it didn`t happen after Sandy Hook, if it

didn`t happen after Orlando, it didn`t happen after El Paso and Parkland,

and so many others, then, you know, is it going to happen now?

And the question is, is the dynamic changed in a drastic way compared to

before. Normally, you see this desire to do something, and then quickly

fade with time because other stories come to the fore momentum saps,

hoppier outrage diminishes, people move on. And the question is whether

that will happen again this time.

RUHLE: Then, the President has said, Peter, he`s going to meet with members

of Congress, the likelihood that they`re going to want to play ball slim.

I`m not saying none but slim. Given that, should he be focused on doing

something on his own via executive order?

BAKER: Well, I think what he will tell you is he has. I mean, that the

White House has taken some actions already, Katie probably knows better

than I do on things like those guns and other things that they can affect

through regulatory action.

But the truth is, there`s a very limited menu of options to an executive at

this point. The kinds of measures that would have any kind of impact on the

massacres that we see almost all require congressional action require a

law, and a president cannot pass a law by himself.

So yes, he`s going to probably offer to do some things on the margins. And

they will be things that may, you know, may make some difference on some

level. But the truth is the kind of things that most activists want, the

kind of things that most people on the left anyway think are necessary, are

not within the venue or purview of a presidential executive power.

RUHLE: Katie, take us to this Department of Justice investigation into the

local police response at Rob elementary last week, what`s going on?

KATIE BENNER, THE NEW YORK TIMES JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REPORTER: Sure. So we

saw that the Texas Rangers themselves were investigating their response.

But they have stopped getting cooperation from Mr. Aaron Dondo, the chief

of police of Uvalde Consolidated Independent Schools.

So what we saw as the Justice Department stepping over the weekend. Now,

they cannot do this without invitation from local government. So it was

actually the mayor who initiated the request, asking the Justice Department

for help better understanding exactly what happened with this response.

What we can expect, as the department will issue a full report of their

findings, they will not only give us some sort of tick tock of the

decisions being made, and when, but they should help us understand why

those decisions were made.

I think the reason why this is so important, is because as we`ve seen in

local jurisdictions all over the country, state and local level, it`s very

difficult to have oversight over the police and this should give local

officials the top cover they need to do something.

RUHLE: Tali, what is the value in your opinion of this after action report

on law enforcement? I mean, the people of Uvalde must be saying you`re not

bringing our children back?

TALI FARHADIAN WEINSTEIN, FORMER NY FEDERAL AND STATE PROSECUTOR: Well,

look, we do have to manage expectations, the support is not going to advise

on gun safety measures going forward. It`s not going to tell us how to

prevent another mass shooting.

But I do think it`s important for the people of Uvalde for the parents to

understand what happened. And for all of us to think about how can law

enforcement do better when there is another mass shooting, which seems

inevitable and Stephanie, I`m particularly hoping that they`re going to

answer the really hard question of why the police treated this as a

barricaded suspect, rather than a situation where lives had to be saved,

and why there were 19 police officers standing outside that classroom while

those girls were making those phone calls to 911 saying we here alive.

Please send the police in.

[23:10:00]

should we expect to see Democrats running on gun safety ahead of the

midterms? Is this a good strategy?

BAKER: Well, I`m sure they will, of course, but remember most Democrats are

running a district they`re probably pretty favorable toward gun rights, to

gun control, excuse me. And I think that the problem is not, you know, the

districts where they have one on that issue, that problem or district where

they have lost on that issue.

Republicans who have opposed gun safety measures or gun control measures

over the years aren`t responding to national polls, which show a great deal

of popular support for these measures. They`re responding to their own

districts and their own constituents, who in many cases are not as

welcoming to these kinds of measures and who certainly you see the gun

rights part of their constituencies more active and more willing to vote

and more willing to give money in the gun rights lobby, with the NRA

playing a more active role than the other side of the equation.

So the political dynamics have always been, you know, very skewed in a

polarized country. There are a lot of districts and a lot of states where

control is very active, very popular, and therefore you see that

politicians respond to that but there`s a lot of parts of the country where

that`s not the case.

RUHLE: Katie, there`s some January 6 related news tonight as well. Peter

Navarro, longtime ally advisor to President Trump now been served with a

federal grand jury subpoena. Is this the first concrete evidence we have

seen of the Department of Justice criminally investigating Trump`s inner

circle.

BENNER: I don`t think this is the first we`ve seen because we`ve also seen

subpoenas crop up in other places, vis-a-vis, the organization of the

rallies before January 6, and the scheme to send fake slates of electors to

the National Archives and to Congress. But this to your point is the first

time we`ve seen a subpoena issued to somebody who worked directly within

the White House.

Now, Navarro is fighting this subpoena. He has asked the Justice

Department`s U.S. attorney here in Washington, DC to work it out with

Donald Trump. I`m pretty sure that legal advice, that legal recommendation

is going to be ignored.

But what it does show us is that criminal investigators, the prosecutors

are saying what exactly happened, especially around federal election laws

that, you know, that we can dig into throughout the course of the year.

RUHLE: What do you think about this Tali? Work it out with DJT? Department

of Justice ain`t doing that?

WEINSTEIN: You know, Stephanie, you and I`ve talked a lot about the scope

of the DOJ investigation, how big is it? How narrow is it? I think we

learned something about the scope today with the subpoena. I think we

learned that the focus, as we had suspected is not just on the events of

that day, but on who talked to whom and who talked to the President leading

up to that day. So the planning and everything that went into what turned

out to be the violence of January 6.

RUHLE: I have to ask you about this report circulating around the

investigation into the League of the draft of the Roe vs. Wade opinion.

We`re now learning that clerks, Supreme Court justice clerks, you were once

one may now have to turn over their phone records, their all their personal

information. How unusual is this?

WEINSTEIN: It is so shocking. And I think we really need to ask, what

justifies this invasion of privacy. And what kind of example is the court

setting. Because the leak was not a crime, maybe the closest crime that we

could come up with is theft of government property. But the DOJ has said,

we don`t prosecute that when it involves a leak, when it involves

unclassified information, something that`s not tangible.

And so you have this investigation, not for a crime, maybe for a violation

of norms, or some employment contract. And the Supreme Court has also said

in a different context, that when your employer is the government, and they

asked you voluntarily to answer some questions, or just turn some stuff

over, that feels really coercive. Your job is on the line.

And I think that`s course of whether you were the person who leaked, it

might have been a clerk might not have been a clerk, or if you just object

to all of this.

And I can tell you, Stephanie, as a prosecutor who has read lots of

people`s emails and listen to their phone calls and seen their phone

records, there are really good reasons why you would not want your

employer, the government to see all of that even if you`ve done nothing.

So, I really wonder if this whole thing is really going to help the court

put itself back together in the way that it wants to be put back together.

RUHLE: And meanwhile, there is no investigation into any of the

communications around Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence

Thomas. Peter, here`s what I want to know. A dozen House Republicans have

now introduced a bill that makes leaks from the Supreme Court punishable by

up to five years in prison.

Yet, as we just discussed when it comes to gun violence, they have proposed

absolutely nothing. Are Republicans banking on the fact that people aren`t

going to care?

BAKER: Well, this is a performative bill. It`s not going to go anywhere,

obviously a Democratic Congress, it`s meant to make a statement, it`s meant

to make the issue the leak rather than what was the leak, right. Rather

than the issue being about abortion rights and whether Roe v. Wade should

or will be overturned. The issue is the leak and what was behind that.

The truth is we don`t know who leaked. We don`t know whether it was a

liberal. We don`t know was a conservative. We don`t know what the

motivation was. Was it meant to alarm pro, you know, abortion rights

activist to understand what`s about to happen? Or was it meant to lock in

the conservatives on a five-vote majority to not shift their vote from an

earlier draft opinion, that`s Justice Alito, but we don`t know that.

And so the truth is, you know, this bill is kind of, you know, getting at a

problem that they don`t really understand. I mean, look, it is and Tali

knows this better than I do. It is very unusual to have a leak and it is

corrosive clearly to a Supreme Court that is used to having very

confidential communications. I can only imagine what this has done to their

internal system of trust.

You know, from a reporter`s point of view, of course, we don`t want

anything to be illegal when it comes to leaks. Everything should be leaked.

Call me my numbers on the book.

RUHLE: Leaks work for us. Peter, Katie, Tali, thank you all for starting us

off tonight. We`re going to leave it there.

Coming up, by now, everyone knows the problem. At least 14 more mass

shootings since Uvalde and yet again, gun reform advocates are offering

real solutions. Peter said it, there`s not a lot of options. We are going

to hear a five-point plan for the President just ahead.

And later, the destructive advancement. Russia has made in the 97-day-old

war on Ukraine, and the latest steps the U.S. is taking to try to slow it

down. THE 11TH HOUR just getting underway on a very busy Tuesday night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR JOHN TECKLENBURG, CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA: Every 16 hours in

America, there`s a mass shooting. I don`t know about you, but I`m angry

about it. I`m mad about it. I`m fed up. Enough is enough. And this entire

issue of gun violence has to be addressed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: Charleston`s Mayor echoing the growing frustration we are hearing

everywhere. Enough is enough. Here`s the thing. Just days after that

massacre at Robb Elementary, more than a dozen mass shootings were recorded

this past three day weekend, including in Charleston, where that Mayor was

speaking just right there.

So let`s discuss I want to bring in Igor Volsky. He`s executive director of

Guns Down America. He`s also the author of "Guns Down: How to Defeat the

NRA and Build a Safer Future with Fewer Guns."

I like the sound of that title, Igor. So how are we going to do it,

President Biden said he is going to talk and work with rational Republicans

to take some action on gun safety. Sounds great. But it`s he kidding

himself?

IGOR VOLSKY, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR GUNS DOWN AMERICA: Well, look, I think this

is his choice, right? Remember, this is a president who told us that his 30

plus years in the Senate gave him the tools he needed to get big things

done, right, to get Democrats and Republicans together.

And I think the argument I`m making that at a time when 90 percent of

Americans all across the country, tell us that they support expanding

background checks and all kinds of reforms, this president should be able

to channel that popular support into political pressure on Republicans to

get them to understand that they have to do something.

Look, it`s certainly not going to be easy. But why isn`t he criss-crossing

the country building that kind of support? Why isn`t he bringing senators

and Congress people back into DC so they could start those kinds of

negotiations? Why isn`t he taking all kinds of executive actions that

frankly, survivors have been asking him for to take for years? He needs to

show us that this kind of cycle that a shooting happens, thoughts and

prayers and nothing at all, that we as a country can break it. And I think

my message to him is that, Mr. President, you`re the leader to do that.

RUHLE: OK, so tomorrow, what can you do?

VOLSKY: Tomorrow, he needs to announce he`s opening a first ever White

House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. He`s going to staff that office

with a high level official who`s going to coordinate the government`s

entire response to this pandemic. He`s going to announce that he`s going to

embark on a tour of impacted communities listened to what Americans go

through every single day, in terms of the impact gun violence has on them

and on their families.

And he needs to announce that he`s going to be bringing stakeholders into

the White House. He`s going to be bringing senators into the White House to

start though it`ll continue really those negotiation processes. He needs to

treat this issue with the kind of seriousness that he applies to so many

other priorities. He knows how to do this.

RUHLE: Sounds like they might call you into the White House. You got a

plan. I want to share what Arkansas Republican governor said this morning.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV ASA HUTCHINSON (R-AR): I think you`ve got to be able to talk about the

AR 15 style weapons and whether that`s an 18 or 21 age, you have to at

least have a conversation about that.

[23:25:12]

The challenge with the gun safety discussion is what makes a difference.

You cannot just simply focus on a gun safety discussion, it`s got to also

be about investment in higher levels of school safety.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: Is that what progress on gun safety looks like? Sounds like?

VOLSKY: Well, look, we know what to do. It`s not a question as the

governor`s suggesting, I mean, just today, you had the Prime Minister of

New Zealand in the White House. And she reminded the country, I`m sure she

reminded the President, that countries can choose to act to change these

kinds of catastrophes, right. They can ban the sale of assault weapons. In

this country, we have so many of them out floating in society. And so we

need to ensure that we license and we register them in the same way, by the

way, Stephanie, that we license and register fully automatic machine guns,

right, that kind of regime worked when we did that back in 1986. And I

think he can work again now.

You know, we need to regulate, I think the gun industry far more

aggressively. We need background checks, we need licensing, we need

registration, we need to invest in the communities closest to the pain of

everyday gun violence, because those programs work. They work to reduce

homicides.

So, it`s not a question of oh, we don`t know what to do, as he`s

suggesting. We have the recipe. We`ve seen it replicated successfully in so

many other parts of the world. Again, we just need our leaders, the very

same ones, the president, Majority Leader Schumer, the ones who promised us

this would be a priority for them. We want them to fight because believe

me, when voters see them actually try to live up to those promises. They

will be rewarded come the midterms.

RUHLE: OK, we`ve got the recipe, but our government`s not cooking. They

haven`t done anything. So for you, this is your life`s work. What keeps you

in this fight?

VOLSKY: Well, what keeps me in this fight is knowing that you can push our

elected leaders, you can push other key voices be the corporation`s, for

instance, right, who also have such an important role to play to keep their

customers and their employees safe.

But there are different levers we can pull to try and make progress. And

that`s been true by the way throughout our entire history. You look at the

civil rights struggle. You look at the marriage equality struggle. It takes

time, hard things take time, but believe me, they`re damn worth fighting

for.

RUHLE: And you are in there fighting this fight. Igor Volsky, thank you for

joining us tonight. I appreciate it.

VOLSKY: Thank you.

RUHLE: Coming out, the President wants to bring back plain speaking Joe,

the White House`s new strategy for communicating in a complicated time when

THE 11TH HOUR continues.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JANET YELLEN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: I think I was wrong then about the

path that inflation would take. There have been unanticipated and large

shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply

bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that at the time didn`t

fully understand. But we recognize that now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: And then the question is now what? President Biden reportedly

rattled by his sinking approval ratings, and he`s looking to turn it around

NBC News reporting. The President is pressing aides for a more compelling

message and a sharper strategy, while bristling at how they`ve tried to

stifle his plain speaking persona.

So let`s discuss. With us tonight, David Plouffe, former Obama campaign

manager and senior adviser to the president and former Florida Republican

Congressman Carlos Curbelo, who was a member of the Republican conference

for the first few years of the Trump presidency.

David, you worked with Joe Biden, do you think we`re getting enough of his

plainspoken self?

DAVID PLOUFFE, FMR. OBAMA CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, I think we`ll see more of

it. I think that`s one of his strengths. You know, he`s going to hit the

ball out of bounds every once in a while. But I think the way he speaks the

way he connects with Americans, he puts complicated policy matters in plain

English is a benefit.

But I think for Democrats, and this, quite frankly, Stephanie is less about

Joe Biden than the individual Democratic candidates. You`ve got to turn

this into a choice, not a referendum. And I think, you know, issues like

gun control, issues like outlawing abortion, whether we`re democracy. Those

are largely supported by the American people who also have questions in the

economy or the inflation.

I think the question you ask is, if the Republicans gain power, what are

they going to do about it? They`re not going to focus on your paycheck.

They`re going to focused on Mitch McConnell is refuse to say he won`t pass

a law to outlaw abortion at the federal level. There`ll be obsessed with

making it easier to get assault weapons. They`ll be obsessed with

conspiracy theories.

So yes, you can do a better job of talking about what you`re doing, what

you`re fighting for, but particularly in our challenging political climate,

and I`ve been in. If you do not make it a searing choice, you`re not going

to like the election results on the other end.

RUHLE: Communications messaging is complicated. Carlos, let`s talk about

the economy because new polling from NBC shows that only 33 percent of

Americans approve of Biden`s handling of the economy.

But here`s the thing. Inflation is a problem. There`s no doubt about that.

However, the American consumer is forgetting. We were in financial crisis

two years ago. We are in an economic recovery. There are good jobs. There

are higher paying jobs. And while inflation is a problem, Americans also

saved up a lot of money over the last couple of years. How does Biden tell

this story? Because people aren`t happy?

FMR. REP. CARLOS CURBELO (R-FL): Well, I think the President`s write stuff

that they have to allow him to be himself to speak more often, even if you

get a gaffe from time to time. That`s Joe Biden. That`s who he`s been his

whole life.

His biggest accomplishment in Congress was the bipartisan infrastructure

bill. Why? Because it was consistent with what Joe Biden said when he ran

for office, and he wanted to heal the country, bring the two parties

together, he`s got another big opportunity now on gun reform, I think he`s

being smart. Less is more right now encouraging Mitch McConnell and John

Cornyn to engage Democrats.

If he can bring the country together on that issue, that will be very

powerful. And it`ll be consistent with who he said he wanted to be. A lot

of Democrats have wanted Joe Biden to be the enthusiastic champion of the

most liberal policy agenda advanced by Democrats in a generation. I

understand why, but that`s just not who Joe Biden`s been his whole life.

And it`s not the way he campaigned. He was going to be different than

Trump. He was going to heal the country. This gun issue has the potential

to change the narrative and be powerful for Biden, if they get it right.

RUHLE: Really interesting point. David, I want to share a headline from

POLITICO tonight, quote, The White House has one problem that rules them

all. Gas prices. Here`s the thing, David, no matter what the President

does, he does not control the price of gas. And we are having to pay more

for gas not just here, all around the world, because of the war in Ukraine.

Does the American consumer know or care because I remind our audience while

people are mad about gas prices, we`re expecting a record number of

vacationers travelers this summer.

PLOUFFE: Right, so people are going to pay the price to do what they`re

going to do. But listen, I`ve been in the White House, when you`ve had high

gas prices, not this high. And it`s -- you can explain all you want about

why it is and what you`re doing to mitigate. And as you said Stephanie is

very little a president can do. But you get to this sort of five, six, you

know, there`s some places where it`s $7.

You know, it`s going to really put the electorate in a foul mood, and you

add that to the other costs. So, I think the White House can go out there

and say, here`s why it`s so expensive. It is not just a U.S. issue. This is

true all around the world. Here`s what we`re trying to do to fight back,

the President had an op-ed.

But you have to understand if even when people start casting votes by mail

in early October, and gasses this high, and you know, and I hope it`s not

for a bunch of different reasons, you know, the political environment is

going to be incredibly challenging for every Democrat. That`s just a

reality. And I don`t think Democrats can run away from that. They have to

have scenarios.

Scenario one, gas prices recede, inflation gets a little bit better, people

liked the trajectory, even if it`s still high. Trajectories matter in

politics. I saw that with Obama in `12. Unemployment was so high, but it

was coming down. Scenario B is trajectory is not good. And that is where,

you know, if you don`t make this a searing choice, where people really

think carefully about the change they`re prepared to make, you`re going to

be in real difficulty.

RUHLE: Do you agree David with Carlos that Biden has an actual opportunity

here on gun safety. Cynics would say no way. Republicans are never going to

play ball. But I`m embarrassed to say I almost forgot that infrastructure

bill. Now law got done on a bipartisan basis. And while Democrats are not

doing much to sell it, it`s a humongous win.

PLOUFFE: Well, Stephanie I`d say this. I, you know, I do agree with the

Congressman. I think it`s a necessity that happened for the country. The

politics are secondary. I`m sure, you know, it is beyond comprehension,

that we live in a country that allows this to happen time and time again.

And so something has to be done. I saw it, you know, Joe Biden was

appointed by Barack Obama to work on this after Sandy Hook. He knows these

issues inside and out. He knows the Senate inside now. So yes, it`s a

necessity for the country.

But politically, of course, I think it would be something that most people

in the country support, including most gun owners, including most

Republicans support things like background checks and raising the age of AR

fifteens from 18 to 21. So I agree the congressman.

RUHLE: Given that Carlos, is this a real opportunity for Republicans who

want to break away from Trump on issues like guns, on issues like

abortions, on anything that relates to Trump himself. Is there a clear lane

for those Republicans now with these issues bubbling up?

CURBELO: Definitely. And I think, Steph, that Mitch McConnell knows that

Republicans are out of step with most Americans on this issue and we know

Mitch McConnell cares about one thing, winning elections.

[23:40:04]

RUHLE: And he`s good at it.

CURBELO: He`s good at it. And that`s why he`s pushing Cornyn and other

Republican senators cut a deal with Democrats. Let`s do something

meaningful here. Take this issue off the table ahead of the November

elections.

RUHLE: Wow. You`re saying there`s a chance. Carlos Curbelo, David Plouffe,

thank you both for joining us tonight. Coming up next, street by street

fighting in a key city as the war intensifies in eastern Ukraine and a

brand new shipment of U.S. aid headed there when THE 11TH HOUR continues.

RUHLE: Russia is gaining ground in eastern Ukraine where soldiers are

fighting block by block in some instances. Ukraine`s president Zelenskyy

warns that Russia is using, quote, maximum combat power. NBC News

correspondent Richard Engel has an update on the fighting from Donbas.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): At 1:00

a.m. Russian shells pounded this row of apartments and Slavyansk. Vitale

Krevadenko (ph) a cobbler says after the explosion, he looked through the

dust for his wife Nellie (ph). She started to shout my legs, my legs, she

wanted water, but there was no cup. So I gave her water from my hands. Then

she lost consciousness, he told us.

The sheets on Nellie`s (ph) bed are drenched in blood. With her picture in

his hands and more blood by his feet, Vitale (oh) says he doesn`t know

where his wife is now.

Downstairs American volunteer Dallas Casey had arrived. The six-year Army

veteran who says he was compelled to help Ukraine defend its democracy was

nearby.

Dallas and his team helped Vitale down from his apartment and to a car

bound for a hospital without telling his wife is dead.

Dallas says the fighting is getting heavy. In nearby Severodonetsk, Russia

has seized half the city.

DALLAS CASEY, AMERICAN VOLUNTEER IN UKRAINE: When we were in Severodonetsk,

we were definitely being shelled heavily, buildings would get hit and we

would go to those buildings immediately try to pull people out.

ENGEL: And more help is coming. Ukrainian troops are pouring in, and the

United States is pouring in more weapons.

(on camera): The European Union is also tightening its economic screws.

Banning the import of Russian oil by ship, by pipeline is still allowed.

The move is expected to cut Russian oil supplies to Europe by two-thirds by

the end of the year, draining a key source of income for the Kremlin.

Richard Engel, NBC News, the Donbas, Ukraine.

RUHLE: Thank you, Richard. All of that comes as the President said in The

New York Times that more U.S. weapons would be headed to Ukraine. The

President wrote this, in part, we will provide the Ukrainians with more

advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more

precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Let`s figure out what all that means and bring in Jason Beardsley, a

decorated U.S. military veteran with over 20 years of experience in the

Army and the Navy. He`s now the National Executive Director for the

association of the Navy. So let`s start right there. What do more advanced

rocket systems mean? What does that look like?

JASON BEARDSLEY, NATIONAL EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ASSOCIATION OF THE U.S. NAVY:

Yes, well, in real short summary, it means more range, and better precise

targeting of Russian systems. So the Russian artillery systems are really

what`s at stake here, when you get the right kind of rocket systems, the

right kind of guided munitions, you can hit them from a further distance,

and you can be more accurate, while also reloading and moving a lot faster.

So that`s the game changer. If you can do that quick and rapidly, while

concealing your position, you have the advantage. So that`s the big

takeaway in summary.

RUHLE: What could they mean for the war? Could they be a game changer?

BEARDSLEY: Yes, they have to be used effectively. But yes, again, one of

the major things is the standoff or the distance you`re going to get from

some of the systems that we can enable the Ukrainians to do that, that

allows you Ukrainians to stay out of danger, while firing upon Russian

artillery. It also allows them to do dynamic type striking.

So, if they have drone technology, and they`re able to spot all these

targets, they can quickly get guided munitions, rockets that are launched

and have guidance systems on board to actually hit those and to be a lot

more mobile and a lot more nimble.

Right now what makes it difficult is when you`re firing artillery by

itself, a lot of the artillery pieces take a lot of time to set up, then

you`ve got to get those artillery pieces move. The multiple launch rocket

system is sort of the answer to artillery. So it`s the United States

developing technologies that will allow us to knock out Russian artillery

batteries, and that Stephanie is what they`re using, what the Russians are

using to pound the cities into oblivion. So that can be a game changer.

But again, this is a long war, it`s going to draw out. You`ve got to hit

the supply lines of Russia. And I think Ukrainians are doing that. They`re

being very smart strategically about where they`re fighting and when, so

not an easy choice to make. So kudos to Zelenskyy.

RUHLE: More weapons for Ukraine. How do you think Putin is going to respond

to this?

BEARDSLEY: I mean, I think his response is all over the place, right? He`s

tried to threaten the United States in the West early on, the incompetence

of his militaries kind of shining through. You can bet that they`ve got

other problems inside the Kremlin, inside the, you know, the Dumas`s, and

it`s not likely that he can do much more than he`s doing now which is

trying to press the Belarusians to get their equipment on order.

They don`t have a lot of resupply. They don`t have great morale. Their

officer cadre is not well trained. Their junior officer cadre has not well

trained. They don`t have an NCO Corps. Russia, Vladimir Putin, they`re

doing everything they can, but it`s just not working for them. They didn`t

have the kind of military that would have made this a success.

RUHLE: It might not be working big picture. But day to day, they are still

inflicting a lot of pain on Ukraine, the fighting going on and

Severodonetsk, that`s now being described as moving block by block. The

mayor there said the city is completely ruined. Is that similar to what we

saw happen in Mariupol? Because that was devastating.

BEARDSLEY: Sure is, and the Russians do like that advance where they deep

penetrate into a city or a target and cause mass destruction, they hope to

break the will of the people. Here the Ukrainians have had to make some

very difficult decisions, how to do tactical withdraws from Severodonetsk

to maybe put pressure down south and Mykolaiv and Kherson. That`s going to

cause the Russians to have to react to the south.

So it`s not the best play, but it`s one that`s available to the Ukrainians

now. And honestly, when Russia if they take Severodonetsk, it does not

afford them some strategic advantage beyond just sort of an emotional plea

for the Eastern Donbas region.

So, this is really Russia gasping but as you said, Stephanie, there are

brutalities of war, the last that every day it`s hard to endure, the people

of Ukraine have been through a ton. So getting this kind of equipment in

their hands as fast as possible, that`s the most expeditious way of getting

out of this.

And, and again, you and I talked about this before, but the real answer is

trying to get on the front side of these and not have to be seven, eight,

nine, 10 weeks into a conflict where we`re defending our allies. That`s a

lesson for folks looking at Taiwan, by the way.

RUHLE: Well, every time you join us, you are taking us to school, and we

appreciate it. You make us smarter every time we see. Jason Beardsley,

thank you. Coming up, tennis star Andy Murray, getting personal not about

sport, but about surviving gun violence. His call for change when THE 11TH

HOUR continues.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In this country, we`re no longer surprised to hear about

a gunman shooting up a school. We`re still shocked. But we`re no longer

surprised. But in Scotland, this kind of thing doesn`t happen, or it didn`t

until this morning.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Parents ran through the streets of Dunblane, rushing to

find out if their children were still alive. Shortly after school began

Thomas Hamilton, a man described by neighbors as an unpopular loner, burst

into the primary school`s gymnasium. He was caring for handguns. Students

in a nearby classroom heard noises they described as cracks, teachers told

them to hide under their desks.

RUHLE: The last thing before we go tonight, Andy Murray on the need for

change. Back in 1996, 16 children and one teacher were killed in the

Dunblane primary school shooting in Scotland. It remains the deadliest mass

shooting in modern British history.

Soon after tough gun laws were enacted. And eventually gun violence

decreased significantly.

British tennis star Andy Murray is actually a survivor of that horrific

school shooting. He was only nine years old at the time. In an interview

with the BBC earlier today, he said how frustrating it is to see these

tragedies continue to play out here in the US.

ANDY MURRAY, BRITISH TENNIS STAR: I get over there. Like it`s always talked

about it being something political, but I just -- I don`t see how it is

like, I don`t think anyone wants to see things like that that happening.

And my feeling is that like, surely at some stage, you do something

different, like you can keep approaching, you know, the problem, you know,

by buying more guns and having more guns in the country. Like, I don`t see

how that solves it.

So, but I could be wrong, you know, but let`s maybe try something different

and see if you get a different outcome. But yes, it`s obviously

unbelievably sad and disappointing. And, you know, just makes you feel

angry and incredibly upset for the parents.

And I heard something on the radio the other day, and it was a child from

that school, you know, and I experienced a similar thing when I was at

Dunblane and a teacher like, you know, coming out and waving all of the

children, like under tables and tell them to go and hide.

And it was a kid like telling exactly the same story about how she

survived. And they were saying that they go through these drills, like as

young children as like seven, eight year old children. And it`s like, how,

like, how is that normal that children should be having to go through

drills like, in case someone comes into school with a gun? I don`t get it.

Just -- yes, she really, really upsetting and hope they make some changes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

across the world tonight. And tonight, my take away is what Jason Beardsley

just said a few minutes ago, our response to Ukraine, while big has been

slow. We have been playing catch up. This should be a lesson for us for

what`s ahead, come Taiwan.

And on that note, I wish you all a very good night and from our colleagues

across the networks of NBC News. Thank you for staying up late with us.

I`ll see you at the end of tomorrow.