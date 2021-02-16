IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. News
Top stories from around the country.
Mario Tama / Getty Images
Coronavirus
California is first state to pass 50,000 Covid deaths
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP - Getty Images
Coronavirus
Officials investigate box of Covid-19 vaccines found on a Puerto Rico street
Steve Helber / AP file
U.S. news
At least 160 Confederate symbols came down in 2020, SPLC says
Bill O'Leary / Pool via Getty Images file
Coronavirus
Sister of Washington, D.C., mayor dies of Covid complications
via WTLV
U.S. news
Doorbell video captures moment good Samaritan returns lost wallet in Florida
Nitashia Johnson / for NBC News
U.S. news
A racist video sparked change in a wealthy Texas suburb. Then a 'silent majority' fought back.
Courtesy John Burris
U.S. news
California Navy vet died after police knelt on neck amid mental health crisis, family says
Asian America
LAPD investigating Koreatown assault on Air Force vet as possible hate crime
Latino
'We just want to know what happened': Families sue over deadly leak at Georgia plant
U.S. news
NYC man indicted in seven attacks targeting 'light-skinned women,' prosecutors say
Nightly News
21:00
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 24th)
20:43
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 23rd)
21:19
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 21st)
02:13
Passengers recount flight that left plane parts in Colorado neighborhood
02:34
Little Rock Nine members reflect on their critical role in desegregating schools
03:50
Plane parts fall into Colorado neighborhood after engine failure
02:09
Mother teaches Black history through dress-up
02:34
Students say they’re sleeping less during pandemic
02:00
California school board members caught criticizing parents on hot mic
02:08
First asylum seekers enter the U.S. under Biden administration
U.S. news
Biden expected to diversify USPS board, cement Democrats' oversight with appointments
U.S. news
Top members of Texas energy board resign in wake of catastrophic power outages
U.S. news
Tiger Woods' injuries make another comeback a long shot
U.S. news
Tiger Woods unlikely to face charges in rollover crash, L.A. County sheriff says
U.S. news
Illinois becomes first state to end cash bail
Coronavirus
NIH launches research on Covid long-haulers
Latino
Settlement reached in 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez wrongful death lawsuit
U.S. news
OnlyFans model says Catholic school expelled her children over her racy photos
U.S. news
Tiger Woods didn't realize severity of his injuries after rollover crash, deputy says
U.S. news
Texas faces 'plumbing catastrophe,' food shortages after devastating storm
Coronavirus
Here are the states with the best — and worst — vaccination track records
Coronavirus
J&J vaccine deemed safe and effective in documents released by FDA
Data Graphics
Tracking coronavirus case surges in the United States
Coronavirus
Covid-19 cases are surging around the country. See where the hot spots are.
Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in three deaths
U.S. news
Two charged with threatening Michigan officials over 2020 election results
OUT Politics and Policy
Biden administration withdraws from transgender athlete case
World
Biden admin echoes Trump's criticism as it seeks return to human rights body he left
U.S. news
Dramatic video captures Georgia officers rescue passenger from fiery crash
U.S. news
She resigned after Atlanta police killed a Black man. Now, she's Louisville's police chief.