The U.S. Small Business Administration offers a wealth of articles, videos and online training sessions about starting and managing a small business, applying for loans and grants, and contracting.
Small Business Development Centers, run in part by the SBA, provide entrepreneurs with free, in-person, one-on-one guidance.
Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families offers free and low-cost in-person and online programs for veteran entrepreneurs.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has a Veteran Entrepreneur Portal which has information about starting and funding a small business, operating a franchise, and doing business with the VA. Helpful tools and resources are also listed.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website has tips on starting a small business, as well as recommended reading pages.
The Library of Congress’ Business Reference Services offers a guide of books and publications that may be helpful to small business owners.
12 Steps to Starting a Small Business
Getting a company up and running requires planning, making important financial decisions, and completing legal paperwork, but you can start by following these key actions.
Small Business Bootcamps
Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families offers entrepreneurship training programs. Each is designed to give veterans the foundation to launch and grow a small business.