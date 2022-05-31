IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Two missing after group goes over dam in Virginia's James River

    01:20

  • 12 killed, 15 wounded in Philadelphia weekend shootings

    01:19

  • Biden to host BTS at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate

    03:50

  • Funerals to begin one week after Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

    06:29

  • How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage

    05:54

  • AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:30

  • How Black churches help drive voters to the polls

    14:40

  • Biden honors U.S. service members who ‘risked all and gave all’ during Memorial Day remarks

    04:27

  • At least two killed, 19 injured during car crash in Lincoln, Nebraska

    00:51

  • 1 dead, 7 injured after shooting at outdoor festival in Oklahoma

    03:10

  • 1-year-old shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh

    01:30

  • ‘Multiple parties’ exchanged gunfire during Tennessee shooting says official

    00:46

  • At least 2 dead, multiple missing and injured after boat crash in Georgia

    00:48

  • Texas state senator asks Abbott for special session

    00:57

  • 4 children among 5 killed in Pennsylvania house explosion, police say

    02:12

  • Religious leaders discuss faith and reproductive rights

    12:10

  • Jury deliberations are underway in Depp-Heard $50 million defamation trial

    03:33

  • Officials arrest 41 people in $3.8 million shoplifting ring in New York

    02:42

  • Monkeypox virus spreads around world

    02:53

  • Trump calls for more school security, change to mental health approach during NRA speech

    02:01

NBC News Channel

$2 million artifact stolen from New York church

01:56

Investigators say thieves removed a golden, jewel-encrusted tabernacle from St. Augustine Church in Brooklyn. Jessica Cunnington reports.May 31, 2022

