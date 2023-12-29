'Almost naked' party at a Moscow nightclub has triggered fierce backlash

Russian missile strikes in Odesa kills at least three people01:14
- Now Playing
'Almost naked' party at a Moscow nightclub has triggered fierce backlash00:54
- UP NEXT
IDF says it ‘regrets’ harming uninvolved Gazans amid strike on refugee camp01:56
Iranians defying their government though viral dance and joy campaign03:01
Afghan women’s rights activist says the world should talk to the Taliban01:19
Russian plane lands on frozen river due to pilot error00:26
Inside the largest Hamas tunnel discovered by the Israeli military01:54
Eiffel Tower closes due to strike on 100th anniversary of its creator’s death00:50
Tensions in Middle East rise as Iranian-backed militants increase military activity04:29
Youths killed in Israeli strike on West Bank according to Palestinian Health Ministry01:03
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead00:35
Palestinian residents of West Bank village say they’re being driven out by Jewish settlers03:40
Israel warns war with Hamas will go on for many more months02:20
U.S. conducts airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for attack on Erbil Air Base02:13
Mother and 4 children stabbed to death in France on Christmas Day01:13
U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq02:20
Egypt draws up plan to end the Israel-Hamas war06:15
Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem amid the war in Gaza01:27
Meet the first cat to sail in the Sydney to Hobart race01:07
Ukraine battling Russian attacks as Zelenskyy struggles to secure more aid02:24
Russian missile strikes in Odesa kills at least three people01:14
- Now Playing
'Almost naked' party at a Moscow nightclub has triggered fierce backlash00:54
- UP NEXT
IDF says it ‘regrets’ harming uninvolved Gazans amid strike on refugee camp01:56
Iranians defying their government though viral dance and joy campaign03:01
Afghan women’s rights activist says the world should talk to the Taliban01:19
Russian plane lands on frozen river due to pilot error00:26
Play All