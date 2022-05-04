IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Heard says Depp allegedly conducted cavity search on her after accusing her of stealing his drugs

  'I didn't know what to do': Amber Heard relives first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her

    Amber Heard describes falling in love with Johnny Depp as 'absolute magic'

NBC News

Amber Heard describes falling in love with Johnny Depp as 'absolute magic'

Amber Heard took the witness stand for the first time in the defamation case brought by her former husband Johnny Depp. Heard became emotional while describing what it was like falling in love with Depp, calling it "absolute magic." May 4, 2022

