“We were just passengers” Freedom Rider Charles Person on the bus rides that changed his life
To mark the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides, Charles Person explains what it was like to be the youngest member of the interracial group of Civil Rights activists who rode buses through the South to protest segregation. He also explores his ancestors’ journey through the same region and comes face to face with a landmark from his family history still standing today. Sponsored by Ancestry.Oct. 1, 2021