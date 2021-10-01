IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

“We were just passengers” Freedom Rider Charles Person on the bus rides that changed his life

To mark the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides, Charles Person explains what it was like to be the youngest member of the interracial group of Civil Rights activists who rode buses through the South to protest segregation. He also explores his ancestors’ journey through the same region and comes face to face with a landmark from his family history still standing today. Sponsored by Ancestry.Oct. 1, 2021

