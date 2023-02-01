IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Any law enforcement agency can have cases’ like Tyre Nichols without national police reform

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    GOP leadership is petrified at being ‘locked in’ to a debt ceiling plan on paper, Vitali says

    06:51

  • Before voting for Mayorkas impeachment, ‘I want to see the facts’: GOP congressman

    07:22

  • Chuck Todd: Both Biden and McCarthy had ‘political incentive to fight’ at first debt ceiling meeting

    03:55

  • Accountability ‘is the missing factor’ in police violence incidents: CBC vice chair

    07:15

  • Vice President Harris to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis

    09:24

  • NBC News poll shows Biden and Trump are ‘mirror images of one another’ to voters

    12:17

  • Biden thinks he has 'political upper hand' over McCarthy ahead of debt ceiling meeting

    01:00

  • Voters have ‘very little enthusiasm’ for Biden or Trump 2024 run

    02:48

  • Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    03:37

  • ‘Almost impossible’ to land on police reform compromise in split Congress: Democratic congressman

    07:47

  • Disbanding Memphis Scorpion unit ‘does not go far enough,’ civil rights lawyer says

    08:54

  • Memphis community feels a 'lack of confidence' in police reform after death of Tyre Nichols

    16:44

  • Covid-19 is ‘still extracting a price' despite lower death rates, infectious disease expert says

    04:55

  • Full Panel: 'Relationships matter' for GOP leaders ahead of 2024

    07:45

  • GOP congressman is ‘opposed to the removal’ of Rep. Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee

    06:55

  • ‘Toxic police culture’ causes ‘avoidable deaths,’ retired NYPD detective says

    06:23

  • Video of Tyre Nichols’ beating is ‘horrific’ and ‘alarming’: Memphis Police Chief

    04:13

  • Before classified documents news, Biden showed ‘clear choreography’ of re-election rollout

    03:13

  • Students say DeSantis' African-American studies ban 'symbolizes ... deep hatred'

    02:46

Meet the Press NOW

‘Any law enforcement agency can have cases’ like Tyre Nichols without national police reform

05:25

San Francisco Dept. of Police Accountability Director Paul Henderson discusses calls for police reform at the local and federal level in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ funeral. Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as the families of Eric Garner and George Floyd, were in attendance at the service.Feb. 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Any law enforcement agency can have cases’ like Tyre Nichols without national police reform

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    GOP leadership is petrified at being ‘locked in’ to a debt ceiling plan on paper, Vitali says

    06:51

  • Before voting for Mayorkas impeachment, ‘I want to see the facts’: GOP congressman

    07:22

  • Chuck Todd: Both Biden and McCarthy had ‘political incentive to fight’ at first debt ceiling meeting

    03:55

  • Accountability ‘is the missing factor’ in police violence incidents: CBC vice chair

    07:15

  • Vice President Harris to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis

    09:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All