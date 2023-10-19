‘For victory! Are you ready?’: Netanyahu visits troops at Gaza border

Pentagon: U.S. warship shot down drones and missiles fired from Yemen02:10
- Now Playing
‘For victory! Are you ready?’: Netanyahu visits troops at Gaza border00:47
- UP NEXT
Palestinian student says 'life went upside down’ after start of Israel-Hamas war01:25
Woman speaks out after learning two relatives feared taken by Hamas are dead00:37
U.S. says Egypt will open Rafah border crossing for Gaza aid04:29
'We should stop this madness and start talking,' Jordan's foreign minister says04:10
What is preventing aid from getting to Gaza from Egypt?03:06
Biden: ‘Highly unlikely’ Israel is behind hospital explosion in Gaza02:20
Israel launches new attacks against Gaza as Biden leaves Tel Aviv02:39
Video shows purported airstrikes near Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital00:42
Video shows aftermath of deadly explosion at U.N.-run school in Khan Younis01:09
Thousands of protesters try to march on the Israeli Embassy in Amman00:34
WATCH: Noisy protest in Chicago in support of Palestinians00:53
Israeli family of 5 killed together by Hamas laid to rest00:50
Gaza resident 'disgusted' by Biden visit to Israel04:17
Violent protests erupt following Gaza hospital blast02:55
U.S. ramping up security measures amid warnings of potential violence over Israel-Hamas war01:56
Deadly Gaza hospital blast sparks massive protests in Middle East03:18
Children of Kibbutz Be'eri face new reality after Hamas attack01:59
Biden blames misfired Palestinian rocket for deadly Gaza hospital blast06:00
Pentagon: U.S. warship shot down drones and missiles fired from Yemen02:10
- Now Playing
‘For victory! Are you ready?’: Netanyahu visits troops at Gaza border00:47
- UP NEXT
Palestinian student says 'life went upside down’ after start of Israel-Hamas war01:25
Woman speaks out after learning two relatives feared taken by Hamas are dead00:37
U.S. says Egypt will open Rafah border crossing for Gaza aid04:29
'We should stop this madness and start talking,' Jordan's foreign minister says04:10
Play All