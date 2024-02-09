'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy

- Now Playing
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy00:58
- UP NEXT
3-year-old killed and mother wounded in Maryland shooting01:40
Videos show Florida teen in moments surrounding mother's fatal stabbing01:24
Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail01:33
Georgia family grieves after baby's decapitation death ruled a homicide02:15
Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter02:07
'The cries have been heard': Father of school shooting victim praises Crumbley conviction03:17
Conviction of Michigan school shooter's mother is first verdict of its kind04:40
Special report: Mother of Oxford school shooter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter08:58
New York governor slams 'abhorrent' Times Square attack10:29
2 women file lawsuit accusing former Olympic figure skater of sexual abuse02:38
FBI team works to protect people from common online scams02:38
Man dies after shot in vehicle during carjacking spree in Washington, D.C.01:55
Closing arguments in Jennifer Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial01:44
Twin toddlers found dead in car parked on Florida interstate00:56
Pennsylvania man was ‘of clear mind’ when he decapitated father04:00
NYPD Chief of Patrol reacts to assault video: 'Disgusted, angry...How did we get here?'12:53
DNA evidence helps Colorado detectives solve 1975 cold case03:37
Michigan school shooter's mother testifies in manslaughter trial02:56
Ohio man fatally shot by deputy while holding sandwiches and keys02:37
- Now Playing
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy00:58
- UP NEXT
3-year-old killed and mother wounded in Maryland shooting01:40
Videos show Florida teen in moments surrounding mother's fatal stabbing01:24
Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail01:33
Georgia family grieves after baby's decapitation death ruled a homicide02:15
Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter02:07
Play All