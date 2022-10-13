'Back again, dear, oh dear,': King Charles III greets PM Truss

- Now Playing
'Back again, dear, oh dear,': King Charles III greets PM Truss00:53
- UP NEXT
Gen. Mark Milley calls Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’01:19
Watch: Drone video of Italy's erupting Stromboli volcano00:26
Zelenskyy on Putin: ‘Terror is his attitude to the world’01:15
European soccer players face series of racist incidents caused by fans03:56
Deadly Russian missile strike hits southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia01:07
‘Women, life, freedom!’: E.U. lawmaker cuts hair in support of Iran protests00:57
‘Tears and heartache’: Residents react to Russian kamikaze drone attack near Kyiv01:05
U.K. PM Liz Truss defends tax-cutting agenda to party conference01:20
‘What a day’: U.K. finance minister addresses tax cut controversy01:21
U.K. finance minister in dramatic about-face on scrapping income tax top rate00:47
Coast guard video shows one of four leaks in Nord Stream pipelines00:37
Britain's economy in turmoil after government cuts taxes01:19
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to highlight the threat of hatred01:16
Video shows bubbling surface of Baltic Sea caused by Nord Stream pipeline leak01:03
Far-right nationalist Giorgia Meloni elected as Italy's first female prime minister02:39
Russian prisoners return from Ukraine as civilians leave after mobilization announcement01:22
Sharp divisions on show as Russia plans hasty annexation votes in Ukraine01:42
‘I'm feeling very emotional’: London crowds react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral01:38
Video appears to show Putin ally recruiting convicts to fight in Ukraine00:44
- Now Playing
'Back again, dear, oh dear,': King Charles III greets PM Truss00:53
- UP NEXT
Gen. Mark Milley calls Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’01:19
Watch: Drone video of Italy's erupting Stromboli volcano00:26
Zelenskyy on Putin: ‘Terror is his attitude to the world’01:15
European soccer players face series of racist incidents caused by fans03:56
Deadly Russian missile strike hits southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia01:07
Play All