‘Banker to the poor’ Muhammad Yunus threatened with prison in Bangladesh
02:13
NBC News

‘Banker to the poor’ Muhammad Yunus threatened with prison in Bangladesh

02:13

Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus talks to NBC News about the legal charges he is facing in his home country of Bangladesh, despite the fact that “the whole world is celebrating me for helping the poor people get out of poverty.”March 1, 2024

