‘Because she’s female’: North Carolina voter says he won’t vote for a woman president
00:38
North Carolina voter Emmett Martin tells NBC News that he won’t voter for Nikki Haley as the Republican nominee because he doesn’t believe a woman can effectively do the job of the president.March 5, 2024

