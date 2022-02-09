'Black Lives Matter' swimsuit nearly results in 12-year-old's disqualification from Wisconsin swim meet

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Black Lives Matter' swimsuit nearly results in 12-year-old's disqualification from Wisconsin swim meet01:57
Race official who claimed the swimsuit violated USA Swimming’s policy against political language was quickly overruled. KBJR's Natalie Grant reports.Feb. 9, 2022
