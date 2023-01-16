IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Developmentally disabled’ woman found on subway after going missing for 3 weeks

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Minnesota professor dismissed after showing Prophet Muhammad in class

    02:37

  • 'We go forward, we go together:' Biden celebrates, invokes MLK in sermon

    01:47

  • Texas man allegedly confesses to ‘gruesome’ killing of wife

    01:17

  • Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder

    01:20

  • What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans

    05:58

  • Watch: Aerials show missing clouded leopard recovered at Dallas Zoo

    01:03

  • Survivor shares story of hiding in bathtub during deadly tornado outbreak

    02:56

  • New details revealed in University of Idaho murders case

    01:32

  • Prostate cancer cases on the rise

    02:15

  • 6-year-old shooter’s school was warned about gun, superintendent reveals

    01:39

  • Deadly tornado outbreak sweeps across the South

    03:25

  • Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty gets his music rights back

    01:53

  • Where does lottery money go?

    03:23

  • Yellen says Treasury may have to use 'extraordinary measures' to avoid default

    03:25

  • Experts say Orca whale found on Florida beach died 'as a result of illness'

    01:36

  • CDC: Childhood vaccination rate falls for second straight year

    02:13

  • Superintendent: 6-year-old's backpack searched before shooting

    02:42

  • Why teens are turning to alcohol to cope with loneliness, depression

    02:54

  • Clouded leopard escapes enclosure at Dallas Zoo

    03:24

NBC News Channel

‘Developmentally disabled’ woman found on subway after going missing for 3 weeks

01:43

A 47-year-old "developmentally disabled" woman was found on a New York City subway after going missing for three weeks. The Brooklyn resident is nonverbal and deaf. "We thank God” she was found, said her family. WNBC’s Adam Harding reports.Jan. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Developmentally disabled’ woman found on subway after going missing for 3 weeks

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Minnesota professor dismissed after showing Prophet Muhammad in class

    02:37

  • 'We go forward, we go together:' Biden celebrates, invokes MLK in sermon

    01:47

  • Texas man allegedly confesses to ‘gruesome’ killing of wife

    01:17

  • Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder

    01:20

  • What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans

    05:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All