‘Divergent paths’ for two incumbent Republicans facing Trump-backed challengers

Rep. Mike Johnson slams Democrats for focusing on Jan. 6 hearings00:55
Trump-backed opponents face incumbents in South Carolina primary11:42
‘Trump-effect’ on the ballot in South Carolina primaries09:34
GOP Rep. Rice: If Trump apologizes to the country, I'll support him in the primary00:50
- Now Playing
‘Divergent paths’ for two incumbent Republicans facing Trump-backed challengers01:57
- UP NEXT
GOP Rep.: Trump is ‘harmful for the Republican party’09:13
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 0.75 percent this week02:10
Heinrich: Bipartisan gun deal will pass in 'weeks, not months'07:05
Sam Brown attacks Laxalt endorsements, says ‘political celebrities’ focused on Twitter follows03:44
Wyoming primary voters divided over Cheney participation in January 6 investigation02:09
'Revelatory' January 6th evidence begins to create political fallout for midterm races08:49
Senate reaches deal on gun reform01:22
Edmonds: ‘I don't think [Russia] can achieve even their revised strategic aims’01:20
‘Shock all over again’ after ‘reliving’ January 6th evidence: Rep. Jayapal01:19
Jayapal: ‘If we don't get justice’ on Jan. 6 ‘then we can’t guarantee our democracy’08:35
Johnson on how first Jan. 6 committee public hearing sounded like a criminal trial01:28
The biggest Jan. 6 question: Where does the evidence lead next?04:22
'Not an overreaction:' Markets drop after troubling inflation report01:39
Dean: Watergate 'doesn't even compare' to Jan. 6 insurrection08:36
Curtis: 'Certain people should not have firearms'01:08
Rep. Mike Johnson slams Democrats for focusing on Jan. 6 hearings00:55
Trump-backed opponents face incumbents in South Carolina primary11:42
‘Trump-effect’ on the ballot in South Carolina primaries09:34
GOP Rep. Rice: If Trump apologizes to the country, I'll support him in the primary00:50
- Now Playing
‘Divergent paths’ for two incumbent Republicans facing Trump-backed challengers01:57
- UP NEXT
GOP Rep.: Trump is ‘harmful for the Republican party’09:13
Play All