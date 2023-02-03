IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Enough!’: Pope Francis demands end to conflict in South Sudan

01:12

“No more destruction, it's time to build,” the pope told President Salva Kiir and assembled dignitaries. “Leave the time of war behind and let a time of peace dawn.”Feb. 3, 2023

