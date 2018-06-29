"Hard to believe it’s over": The last days of an American dairy farm

"Hard to believe it’s over": How a decision by Walmart led to the end of an American dairy farm copied!

Since 1970, more than 90 percent of all U.S. dairy farms have closed due to low milk prices and industry restructuring. Recently, a corporate decision by Walmart led to the shutdown of a three-generation family-run dairy farm in Kentucky. We followed the Coombs family as they're forced to sell off the last of their dairy cows and try to make sense of what's ahead.

Read More