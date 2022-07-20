IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Hasta la vista, baby': U.K.'s Boris Johnson bows out of prime minister's questions

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Wildfires sweep through hillside suburbs north of Athens, Greece

    00:59

  • German military officer found guilty of far-right terror plot

    01:15

  • 'An act of Russian terror’: Vinnytsia missile attack leaves dozens dead and wounded

    02:15

  • Europe hit with sweltering heat and extreme temperatures

    03:35

  • ‘Either shut up or get out!’: Speaker loses cool as Boris Johnson heckled in U.K. Parliament

    01:49

  • Sens. Graham and Blumenthal visit Zelenskyy, call for Russia to be labeled state sponsor of terrorism

    01:47

  • Watch: Boris Johnson's wife holds baby daughter Romy as he announces his resignation

    00:34

  • Pamplona's running of the bulls resumes after two-year Covid break

    00:47

  • Boris Johnson's decline from zip line bravado to resignation

    01:48

  • ‘We admire you and we are with you’: Irish prime minister’s warm words on trip to Kyiv

    01:42

  • U.K. Prime Minister Johnson faces lawmakers after mass resignations from his Cabinet

    01:10

  • Pamplona's San Fermin fiesta returns with a bang after Covid cancellation

    00:52

  • At least seven dead in Italian avalanche, more hikers still missing

    02:24

  • Boris Johnson faces pressure over accusations of lying

    02:07

  • 'There is shooting': Father recalls phone conversation with daughter inside Copenhagen mall

    00:55

  • London celebrates 50 years of Pride

    01:40

  • Ukrainian troops in U.K. receive training in multiple launch rocket systems

    01:00

  • NATO chief: ‘Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes’

    01:19

  • 8-year-old boy missing for eight days found alive in drainage canal

    01:14

NBC News

'Hasta la vista, baby': U.K.'s Boris Johnson bows out of prime minister's questions

01:38

Britain's Boris Johnson faced lawmakers' questions as prime minister for the final time Wednesday. His successor as leader of the ruling Conservative Party will be named in early September.July 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Hasta la vista, baby': U.K.'s Boris Johnson bows out of prime minister's questions

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Wildfires sweep through hillside suburbs north of Athens, Greece

    00:59

  • German military officer found guilty of far-right terror plot

    01:15

  • 'An act of Russian terror’: Vinnytsia missile attack leaves dozens dead and wounded

    02:15

  • Europe hit with sweltering heat and extreme temperatures

    03:35

  • ‘Either shut up or get out!’: Speaker loses cool as Boris Johnson heckled in U.K. Parliament

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All