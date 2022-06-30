IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

    09:24

  • Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns

    06:37
  • Now Playing

    ‘He can’t help himself’: Republicans worry Trump’s instincts may hurt GOP in November

    08:02
  • UP NEXT

    McFaul: Recent weeks were ‘fantastic’ for Biden’s alliance-building

    06:35

  • Chuck: Abortion issue appears to give Democrats ‘a bounce’ but not Biden

    02:33

  • LGBTQ lives are ‘on the line,’ after SCOTUS Roe decision, says GLAAD president

    01:55

  • Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at age 98

    01:14

  • Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

    04:51

  • Hutchinson testimony brings Trump 'closer to the possibility of being charged,' legal analyst says

    05:22

  • Ornato didn’t have ‘as clear of memories’ from Jan. 6 as Hutchinson did, Rep. Murphy says

    09:52

  • Primary watch: Incumbents lose seats; Democrats fund election deniers

    06:16

  • Finland and Sweden joining NATO is the ‘opposite of what President Putin wanted,’ says former Amb. Bill Taylor

    00:42

  • Top takeaways from Jan. 6 ‘surprise witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony

    14:46

  • Hutchinson: Trump was ‘irate’ when staff told him not to go to Capitol on Jan. 6th

    04:40

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial set to begin July 1 in Moscow

    00:48

  • Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta

    06:39

  • Democrats scramble to solidify abortion messaging and action plan ahead of midterms

    08:43

  • Williams: Public school prayer case is 'another ruling lowering the wall between church and state’

    05:51

  • ‘Surprise witness’ and new evidence to be presented in last minute in Jan. 6th hearing

    03:22

  • House Democrats push Biden for abortion action: ‘We are not done fighting’

    05:08

Meet the Press NOW

‘He can’t help himself’: Republicans worry Trump’s instincts may hurt GOP in November

08:02

Maria Teresa Kumar and Doug Heye weigh in on the political fallout of the latest January 6th hearing, how its findings may influence voters in November and the state of Trump’s influence on the Republican Party.June 30, 2022

  • 'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

    09:24

  • Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns

    06:37
  • Now Playing

    ‘He can’t help himself’: Republicans worry Trump’s instincts may hurt GOP in November

    08:02
  • UP NEXT

    McFaul: Recent weeks were ‘fantastic’ for Biden’s alliance-building

    06:35

  • Chuck: Abortion issue appears to give Democrats ‘a bounce’ but not Biden

    02:33

  • LGBTQ lives are ‘on the line,’ after SCOTUS Roe decision, says GLAAD president

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All