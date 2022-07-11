IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'He'll do more than OK': fmr. Obama official Patrick Gaspard defends Biden's 2024 prospects

    White House prepares for anniversary of Afghanistan withdrawal

  • President Biden heads to Saudi Arabia as poll numbers tumble

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

  • Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

  • WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic

  • 'Consider the challenge accepted, Court': Biden signs executive order on abortion

  • US should make a trade with Russia to bring Griner home, fmr. ambassador says

  • Mississippi’s last abortion clinic shuts its doors

  • Upton: Trump endorsee will likely secure Michigan GOP gubernatorial nomination

  • ‘Almost complete turnover’ of senior leadership from WH press operations

  • President Biden plans to spend more time with voters this summer, WH says

  • Democratic primary ‘would be a free for all’ if Biden chooses not to run, panel says

  • Boris Johnson’s government collapses amidst record number of resignations

  • ‘It’s going to take a village’ to ensure women can receive abortions across state lines, Rep. Chu says

  • Police had eyes on Uvalde shooter but waited for permission to fire, report reveals

  • Only 10% of voters think U.S. is on the 'right track'

  • Highland Park sheriff's office confirms 7th parade shooting death

  • In Wyoming debate, Cheney says her election-denying opponent is ‘beholden’ to Trump

  • Abortion politics become local politics in Kansas and Kentucky

Meet the Press NOW

'He'll do more than OK': fmr. Obama official Patrick Gaspard defends Biden's 2024 prospects

Former Obama administration official Patrick Gaspard pushes back on recent polling that finds that the majority of of Democrats do not want to see President Biden run again in 2024. Compared to Trump, he claims, Biden's action on the economy and other issues that matter to Americans will help him to success.July 11, 2022

Best of NBC News

