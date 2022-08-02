IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McConnell approves of Pelosi's Taiwan visit: 'I think she did the right thing'

    00:42
  • Now Playing

    ‘Hegemonic mentality and gangster logic’: China condemns Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China

    03:34

  • As China increases pressure, Taiwan resumes air raid drills

    01:03

  • China warns against Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

    02:53

  • Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'

    01:03

  • Nancy Pelosi confirmed to visit four Asian countries, but no mention of Taiwan

    01:29

  • China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

    03:11

  • Biden, Xi phone call included discussion of climate change, health security and Taiwan

    02:30

  • Pelosi considers visit to Taiwan, China warns they will take 'forceful measures'

    03:00

  • China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan goes ahead

    00:37

  • FBI and MI5 raise alarm over Chinese spying

    03:42

  • Shanghai, Beijing to begin new rounds of Covid-19 testing to combat rising cases

    00:12

  • Watch: Dramatic rescue as ship sinks in South China Sea

    01:04

  • Chinese president visits Hong Kong 25 years after Britain rule ends 

    02:37

  • China's Xi swears-in new Hong Kong leader as territory marks 25 years since British handover

    01:36

  • China's Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong for 25th anniversary celebrations

    00:58

  • FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

    02:18

  • China's Xi, Russia's Putin call on BRICS alliance to promote security

    01:53

  • Brutal assault against women sparks outrage about gender-based bias in China

    02:45

NBC News

‘Hegemonic mentality and gangster logic’: China condemns Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

01:10

“The U.S. side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereignty and security interests," said Hua Chunying, spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry.Aug. 2, 2022

  • McConnell approves of Pelosi's Taiwan visit: 'I think she did the right thing'

    00:42
  • Now Playing

    ‘Hegemonic mentality and gangster logic’: China condemns Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China

    03:34

  • As China increases pressure, Taiwan resumes air raid drills

    01:03

  • China warns against Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

    02:53

  • Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'

    01:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All