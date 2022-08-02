'Humanity is ... one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation:' U.N.'s Guterres

Twins conjoined at their heads separated after 27 hours of surgery01:05
- Now Playing
'Humanity is ... one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation:' U.N.'s Guterres01:04
- UP NEXT
First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port after months-long blockade03:26
Bin Laden family donated to Prince Charles charity02:10
Engel: Death of Al Qaeda leader shows 'decisive action' from U.S.02:38
Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader04:49
NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice03:00
Top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in counterterrorism operation03:10
Killing of Nigerian man in Italy prompts protests and outrage01:10
Potential stop in Taiwan looms over Pelosi's Asia trip01:59
England's soccer team celebrates historic win over Germany in Euro 202200:55
First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade01:48
Tokyo's hot dogs beat heat wave with wearable fans01:05
Nancy Pelosi travels to Asia: Will she visit Taiwan?01:58
Watch daredevil divers plunge from Mostar's Old Bridge01:03
Ukraine's Zelenskyy pays tribute to agricultural tycoon killed by Russian shelling00:55
Video shows first grain shipment leaving Ukraine after Russian blockade00:32
Parts of Beirut port grain silos collapse01:00
Iraqi protesters storm parliament for second time in a week01:14
Spike in deadly gang violence causing mass exodus from Haiti03:35
Twins conjoined at their heads separated after 27 hours of surgery01:05
- Now Playing
'Humanity is ... one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation:' U.N.'s Guterres01:04
- UP NEXT
First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port after months-long blockade03:26
Bin Laden family donated to Prince Charles charity02:10
Engel: Death of Al Qaeda leader shows 'decisive action' from U.S.02:38
Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader04:49
Play All