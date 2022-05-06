IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

    02:17
    ‘This is hypocrisy’: Zelenskyy lambasts West over Russia sanctions loopholes

    01:46
    Hardships Ukrainian mothers face raising children during war

    02:23

  • Evacuees from besieged Mariupol steel plant reach relative safety

    01:18

  • Ukrainian ‘complex operation’ underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

    05:27

  • Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov lays wreath ahead of Victory Day

    00:47

  • US intelligence helped Ukraine sink Russian vessel Moskva, officials say

    02:43

  • Ukrainians seeking asylum in the U.S. face painstaking process, family says

    01:37

  • Ukrainian forces fighting ‘bloody battles’ in Mariupol

    02:14

  • Officials say U.S. intel helped Ukraine sink Russian ship

    02:15

  • Jill Biden to travel to Romania and Slovakia to meet Ukrainian refugees

    01:55

  • Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.

    03:33

  • Russia announces three-day cease-fire for civilians to evacuate Mariupol steel plant

    05:11

  • Death toll in Mariupol theater attack closer to 600: AP investigation

    02:32

  • Lukashenko admits he didn’t think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would ‘drag on this way’

    01:20

  • Mariupol evacuations will continue, Ukraine's Zelenskyy says

    01:09

  • Former U.S. Marine creates team of special operations vets to train Ukrainian soldiers

    04:14

  • Battle for Mariupol intensifies as Ukraine says Russia is losing ground in northeast

    01:49

  • Video captures deadly explosions at Ukrainian factory

    00:42

  • Ukrainian double-amputee landmine victim dances with new husband

    00:52

‘This is hypocrisy’: Zelenskyy lambasts West over Russia sanctions loopholes

01:46

“You can't be a little evil and a little good,” the Ukrainian leader said, in reference to sanctions that allow countries to continue buying Russian oil and gas. “When their missiles are taking the lives of your children, you will understand."May 6, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

