'I didn't want to hurt Johnny': Amber Heard tells court she didn't want to be 'framed as a victim'

- UP NEXT
WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month02:51
Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off03:40
Palestinian-American journalist killed while covering Israeli military raid02:42
Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for $195 million07:43
Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.03:33
Speaker Pelosi meets Polish president after unannounced visit to Kyiv00:47
Speaker Pelosi leads Congressional delegation meeting Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Kyiv00:53
Pressure mounts in partisan battle over Title 42 and border surge02:53
U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback08:22
What Americans should know as travel surges03:57
Russian pilot reunites with family in Moscow after Trevor Reed prisoner swap00:53
Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin06:01
Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard04:17
Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend03:39
Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv07:53
Blinken, Austin tell Zelenskyy his courage is inspirational during Kyiv visit02:08
Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.03:34
Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action03:36
Garland announces charges against former Honduran president03:15
Thousands of unaccompanied minors attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border02:45
- UP NEXT
WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month02:51
Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off03:40
Palestinian-American journalist killed while covering Israeli military raid02:42
Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for $195 million07:43
Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.03:33
Speaker Pelosi meets Polish president after unannounced visit to Kyiv00:47
Play All