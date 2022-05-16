IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

'I didn't want to hurt Johnny': Amber Heard tells court she didn't want to be 'framed as a victim'

04:24

A recorded phone call was played in court from around the time of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce, where Heard was speaking to Depp about documents of their allegedly violent relationship. Heard explains to the court she didn't want to be framed as a victim and said, "I didn't want to hurt Johnny."May 16, 2022

