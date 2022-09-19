‘I'm feeling very emotional’: London crowds react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

- Now Playing
‘I'm feeling very emotional’: London crowds react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral01:38
- UP NEXT
King Charles III bids emotional goodbye to queen at her funeral05:08
See the sights and sounds of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral02:08
The 'breaking of the wand' at Queen Elizabeth's funeral explained01:25
Queen’s coffin arrives at St. George’s Chapel for committal service05:04
Queen passes through gates of Windsor Castle for last time10:09
Members of Queen Elizabeth’s staff march alongside her coffin01:36
Watch key moments of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle02:44
See Queen Elizabeth’s corgis await her coffin at Windsor Castle00:48
Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s final funeral procession46:02
Queen's 'final act' was bringing family together, People editor says05:39
Why Windsor Castle was the queen’s ‘home away from home’04:52
Jenna Bush Hager shares story of her parents meeting the queen07:44
Who was in Queen Elizabeth’s inner circle of friends?02:17
Princess Charlotte wears brooch gifted by Queen Elizabeth02:26
Royal expert on the significance of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin design04:32
Prince George, Princess Charlotte attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral02:02
Choir sings ‘God Save the King’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral01:55
Watch British PM Liz Truss give reading at Queen’s funeral01:38
Watch all the key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral06:00
- Now Playing
‘I'm feeling very emotional’: London crowds react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral01:38
- UP NEXT
King Charles III bids emotional goodbye to queen at her funeral05:08
See the sights and sounds of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral02:08
The 'breaking of the wand' at Queen Elizabeth's funeral explained01:25
Queen’s coffin arrives at St. George’s Chapel for committal service05:04
Queen passes through gates of Windsor Castle for last time10:09
Play All