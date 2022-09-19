IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘I'm feeling very emotional’: London crowds react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    King Charles III bids emotional goodbye to queen at her funeral

    05:08

  • See the sights and sounds of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    02:08

  • The 'breaking of the wand' at Queen Elizabeth's funeral explained

    01:25

  • Queen’s coffin arrives at St. George’s Chapel for committal service

    05:04

  • Queen passes through gates of Windsor Castle for last time

    10:09

  • Members of Queen Elizabeth’s staff march alongside her coffin

    01:36

  • Watch key moments of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

    02:44

  • See Queen Elizabeth’s corgis await her coffin at Windsor Castle

    00:48

  • Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s final funeral procession

    46:02

  • Queen's 'final act' was bringing family together, People editor says

    05:39

  • Why Windsor Castle was the queen’s ‘home away from home’

    04:52

  • Jenna Bush Hager shares story of her parents meeting the queen

    07:44

  • Who was in Queen Elizabeth’s inner circle of friends?

    02:17

  • Princess Charlotte wears brooch gifted by Queen Elizabeth

    02:26

  • Royal expert on the significance of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin design

    04:32

  • Prince George, Princess Charlotte attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

    02:02

  • Choir sings ‘God Save the King’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

    01:55

  • Watch British PM Liz Truss give reading at Queen’s funeral

    01:38

  • Watch all the key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    06:00

NBC News

‘I'm feeling very emotional’: London crowds react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

01:38

“The queen meant so much to all of us, such a great woman,” said lawyer Iza Augusto, while Royal Air Force veteran Robert Lewis was struck by the fact he was saluting her for the final time. “That certainly brought a tear to my eye,” he said.Sept. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘I'm feeling very emotional’: London crowds react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    King Charles III bids emotional goodbye to queen at her funeral

    05:08

  • See the sights and sounds of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    02:08

  • The 'breaking of the wand' at Queen Elizabeth's funeral explained

    01:25

  • Queen’s coffin arrives at St. George’s Chapel for committal service

    05:04

  • Queen passes through gates of Windsor Castle for last time

    10:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All