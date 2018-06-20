Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Military
"I'm not a detriment to unit cohesion": Meet transgender Navy officer Blake Dremann
Active duty Lieutenant Commander Blake Dremann has 11 deployments under his belt, but his longest and most personal battle has been fighting for transgender rights in the military.
News
Trump: 'Our immigration laws are a laughing stock'02:22
1 dead, dozens injured in blast at Ethiopian PM rally00:45
Congressional candidate Katie Arrington injured in fatal crash01:11
Michelle Obama talks new memoir at American Library Association conference01:03:00
Family worried about the safety of a U.S. citizen arrested in Vietnam during protest00:51
Cruz: My dad came to America the ‘right way,’ amnesty for kids not a solution02:14
Play All