‘I think I have to talk to Putin’: Zelenskyy sees dialogue as Ukraine’s only way out
00:50
Responding to a question from NBC News’ Richard Engel, the Ukrainian president said, “It’s not about I want to talk with Putin, I think I have to talk to Putin, the world has to talk to Putin, because there are no other ways to stop this war.”March 3, 2022
UP NEXT
Ukraine crisis: Russia captures Kherson
02:17
Ukraine’s rail system a lifeline for refugees fleeing war with Russia
02:11
Aerial footage shows battle aftermath in town of Borodyanka
01:29
What an attack on a nuclear power plant could mean for Ukraine
06:14
Russian troops reportedly shelling Europe's largest power plant in Ukraine
04:02
Volunteers cross Polish border to assist Ukraine in fight against Russia