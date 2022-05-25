IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

'I've never said those words': Depp denies sending texts presented by Heard's legal team

01:45

During a cross examination, Heard's lawyers presented a series of text messages from 2017. Depp denied sending the texts, and accused Heard's legal team of tampering with the texts saying, "you could have typed that up last night." May 25, 2022

