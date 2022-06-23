IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘It's a victory’: Zelenskyy celebrates E.U. candidacy decision

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The right side of history’: E.U. welcomes Ukraine’s bid for membership

    01:00

  • Mariupol residents attempt to rebuild, help refugees amid Russian occupancy

    05:32

  • Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says

    03:30

  • 2 Americans captured fighting in Ukraine ‘should be punished,’ Kremlin spokesman tells NBC News’ Keir Simmons

    21:27

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12

  • Watch: Ukrainian tank pounds Russian positions in Sievierodonetsk

    00:35

  • Another American has been killed in Ukraine, State Dept. confirms

    01:44

  • Challenges of delivering food, aid to a war-torn country

    04:47

  • AG Garland makes surprise trip to Ukraine to discuss war crime investigations

    01:35

  • Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children

    00:39

  • Russia comments for first time on American veterans captured in Ukraine: exclusive

    02:20

  • Orchestra project brings refugees together from across the world

    04:42

  • New details emerge about Americans missing in Ukraine

    01:56

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails 'historic' week ahead for his country

    00:56

  • Third American fighting in Ukraine goes missing

    01:55

  • ‘Now we are only one step away’: Zelenskyy on E.U. membership bid

    01:15

  • Boris Johnson makes second trip to Kyiv, offers military training program

    01:04

  • Putin mocks U.S. as having ‘declared itself the messenger of God on Earth’

    01:12

  • Families of missing US veterans in Ukraine fear their capture

    02:15

NBC News

‘It's a victory’: Zelenskyy celebrates E.U. candidacy decision

01:01

“And then we will defeat the enemy and have a rest,” joked the Ukrainian president in his video message. “Perhaps we will even win, rebuild, join the E.U. and then have a rest.”June 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘It's a victory’: Zelenskyy celebrates E.U. candidacy decision

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The right side of history’: E.U. welcomes Ukraine’s bid for membership

    01:00

  • Mariupol residents attempt to rebuild, help refugees amid Russian occupancy

    05:32

  • Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says

    03:30

  • 2 Americans captured fighting in Ukraine ‘should be punished,’ Kremlin spokesman tells NBC News’ Keir Simmons

    21:27

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All