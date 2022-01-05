IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    At least 13 people killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire, including 7 children

    01:36

  • 4-year-old niece of George Floyd shot on New Year's Day while sleeping in bed

    01:02

  • 13 killed, two injured in Philadelphia fire

    00:37

  • 'She's my little guardian angel': Dog leads police to injured owner following truck crash

    01:36

  • Chicago Teachers Union votes to cancel classes due to rising Covid cases

    06:19

  • Search for missing Texas 3-year-old continues

    01:14

  • Education Secretary Cardona on how to keep kids safe in school amid Covid surge

    03:39

  • Military deployed to hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients

    02:45

  • Biden urges Americans to ‘be concerned, but don’t be alarmed’ over omicron amid case surge

    07:35

  • Watch: Time-lapse video captures Washington's huge snowstorm

    00:38

  • Mom shares story of twins born in different years

    01:34

  • Attorney says evidence will show father arrested in Garland shooting didn’t know 14-year-old had gun

    01:25

  • New Hampshire girl last seen in 2019 just now reported missing

    03:07

  • Virginia drivers stranded on snow-packed I-95

    02:19

  • Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge

    01:53

  • Record number of Americans quit their jobs in November

    00:47

  • Capitol police chief on what has changed since Jan 6. attack

    01:42

  • Texas realtor speaks on role in Jan. 6 attack

    03:58

  • North Carolina trooper, motorist die after roadside crash by brother during traffic stop

    01:11

  • Super Bowl champ who worked on Covid front lines comes back to NFL

    01:29

NBC News

'It was terrible': Philadelphia Fire Department speaks about rowhouse fire

02:24

The Philadelphia Fire Department held a press conference following a fire at a three-story rowhouse that left 13 people killed, and said that there is still an ongoing recovery effort going on inside of the building. Jan. 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    At least 13 people killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire, including 7 children

    01:36

  • 4-year-old niece of George Floyd shot on New Year's Day while sleeping in bed

    01:02

  • 13 killed, two injured in Philadelphia fire

    00:37

  • 'She's my little guardian angel': Dog leads police to injured owner following truck crash

    01:36

  • Chicago Teachers Union votes to cancel classes due to rising Covid cases

    06:19

  • Search for missing Texas 3-year-old continues

    01:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All