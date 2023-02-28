IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ex-husband charged in brutal Hong Kong murder of influencer

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    ‘Lady in the fridge’ in California identified after 27 years

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    New docs show Murdoch acknowledged that Fox News hosts pushed election fraud lies

    03:35

  • Closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh trial expected this week

    05:25

  • Student attacks Florida high school teacher’s aid allegedly after confiscating Nintendo Switch

    01:56

  • Watch: Good Samaritan tackles drunk driver fleeing crash

    02:37

  • Prosecutors push Murdaugh on his 'new story' about day of murders

    10:29

  • Florida student attacks teacher over confiscated Nintendo Switch

    01:43

  • Alex Murdaugh used phone calls to ‘manufacture an alibi,’ prosecution says

    03:23

  • Video shows New York NICU nurse slam baby into bassinet

    01:42

  • Prosecution accuses Alex Murdaugh of being ‘with the victims just minutes before they died’

    01:36

  • Philadelphia shooting injures seven, including toddler

    02:01

  • Watch: Man stumbles out of Texas bar prior to fatal crash

    01:24

  • Does Alex Murdaugh’s testimony help his defense in double murder trial?

    03:03

  • Alex Murdaugh takes the stand, denies murdering wife and son

    05:25

  • Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in 'Rust' film set shooting

    00:34

  • FTX co-founder hit with four new criminal charges

    01:36

  • Harvey Weinstein sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison

    01:47

  • Accused Club Q gunman will stand trial

    02:32

  • Alex Murdaugh testifies: ‘I didn’t shoot my wife or my son, any time, ever’

    04:29

NBC News Channel

‘Lady in the fridge’ in California identified after 27 years

01:55

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a cold-case murder from 1995 as Amanda Lynn Schumann Deza. Her body was found inside a refrigerator that was tied shut and laying in a canal. KCRA’s Josie Heart reports.Feb. 28, 2023

  • Ex-husband charged in brutal Hong Kong murder of influencer

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    ‘Lady in the fridge’ in California identified after 27 years

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    New docs show Murdoch acknowledged that Fox News hosts pushed election fraud lies

    03:35

  • Closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh trial expected this week

    05:25

  • Student attacks Florida high school teacher’s aid allegedly after confiscating Nintendo Switch

    01:56

  • Watch: Good Samaritan tackles drunk driver fleeing crash

    02:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All