    'Last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96

'Last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96

02:25

Abigail Kawānanakoa, granddaughter of Prince David Kawānanakoa, has died at the age of 96. KHNL's Rick Daysog reports.Dec. 13, 2022

