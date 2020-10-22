'My culture is being erased’: An American Uighur votes for change

Amir Kashgari is a U.S. citizen, but he was born in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region of western China — home to around 11 million Uighur Muslims. In recent years, the Chinese government has increasingly persecuted the Uighur population. Today, more than 1 million Uighurs are believed to be detained in “re-education” camps throughout Xinjiang. Amir hopes that the upcoming U.S. elections can help bring change to his community in China.