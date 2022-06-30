IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Napalm Girl' from iconic Vietnam photo receives final burn treatment

02:20

Kim Phuc and Nic Ut, the photographer who saved her life, described the photo that changed their lives ahead of her final laser treatment. WTVJ's Cristian Benavides reports.June 30, 2022

