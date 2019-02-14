Latino

'One Day at a Time' showrunner, star on the Netflix series' universal appeal

04:02

Showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellet and star Justina Machado talk about the show's universal appeal, challenging generational perceptions, and fangirling over Gloria Estefan.Feb. 14, 2019

