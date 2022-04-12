'People had the right to expect better': Boris Johnson refuses to resign as U.K. Prime Minister after Covid lockdown breach

- Now Playing
'People had the right to expect better': Boris Johnson refuses to resign as U.K. Prime Minister after Covid lockdown breach02:45
- UP NEXT
Ukrainian woman shares story of surviving Russian kidnapping and sexual assault03:24
'There are no doubts': Putin confident his assault on Ukraine will succeed02:20
Zelenskyy urges European Union to impose tougher sanctions on Russian oil, banks01:48
Watch: Rescuers evacuate people from floods in Philippines00:54
Shanghai residents cry out from windows amid COVID lockdown01:56
Australia: Russian use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would 'breach international law'01:08
Ukrainian forces perform controlled explosion on mines left by Russian troops01:40
Rivals Macron and Le Pen go head-to-head in French presidential election rematch02:22
Zelenskyy on possibility of chemical weapons being used in Mariupol: ‘We take it very seriously’01:42
Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story03:12
Russia shifts its offensive east while Zelenskyy pleads with the U.S. for more weapons02:47
Drone footage shows destroyed apartment complex in Bucha, Ukraine00:52
Witches look to restore reputation after centuries of persecution03:57
Ukraine's farming industry struggles after Russian invasion01:10
Zelenskyy says Russian looting shows difference between nations01:21
Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion05:12
Drone footage shows destroyed theater in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine00:56
Imran Khan supporters protest his ouster in Pakistan00:45
'It does leave one very tired': U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth on Covid00:36
- Now Playing
'People had the right to expect better': Boris Johnson refuses to resign as U.K. Prime Minister after Covid lockdown breach02:45
- UP NEXT
Ukrainian woman shares story of surviving Russian kidnapping and sexual assault03:24
'There are no doubts': Putin confident his assault on Ukraine will succeed02:20
Zelenskyy urges European Union to impose tougher sanctions on Russian oil, banks01:48
Watch: Rescuers evacuate people from floods in Philippines00:54
Shanghai residents cry out from windows amid COVID lockdown01:56
Play All