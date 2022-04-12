IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

'People had the right to expect better': Boris Johnson refuses to resign as U.K. Prime Minister after Covid lockdown breach

02:45

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized but refused to resign after police issued him a fine for breaking the U.K.’s lockdown rules. He received the fine for attending a party in Downing Street in 2020.April 12, 2022

