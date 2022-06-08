IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Pillowcase rapist' jailed after detectives link cases of women abused in 1980s

02:12

A man known as the "pillowcase rapist" is currently jailed in Miami, facing assault charges after advanced DNA technology helped detectives link the cases of six women to a string of rapes back in the 1980s. WTVJ's Alyssa Hyman reports.June 8, 2022

