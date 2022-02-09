IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music awards

01:32

Chart-topping superstar Adele took home the top three prizes at the annual BRIT awards in London, including artist of the year and song of the year for her number one single “Easy on Me.” Nicknamed “Queen of the BRITs,” the singer also won album of the year for her fourth album “30.”Feb. 9, 2022

