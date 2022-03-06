'Rivers of blood and tears': Pope Francis appeals for peace in Ukraine, dispatches cardinals

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukrainian couple has wedding despite Russian invasion: 'We feel very hopeful'

    01:45

  • Journalists in Ukraine run for cover as town next to Kyiv comes under shelling

    00:42

  • 'I'm so proud to be Ukrainian': Soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks out against Russian invasion

    01:41

  • President Putin issues warning over no-fly zone in Ukraine

    00:47

  • Ukraine crisis: Images of hope, loss, uncertainty and defiance

    01:48

  • Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge

    03:30

  • Ukraine invasion grows more relentless as Russia seizes nuclear plant

    03:12

  • Furious Zelenskyy says NATO has ‘given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities’

    01:14

  • ‘We have seen the use of cluster bombs’: NATO chief supports Putin war crimes probe

    01:05

  • ‘Kids screaming, mothers screaming, it’s so crazy’: Terrified crowds rush to escape Kyiv

    02:01

  • Putin warns neighboring countries ‘not to exacerbate the situation’

    01:19

  • Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine

    03:53

  • Harry Smith reflects on the resiliency of Ukrainian citizens

    03:19

  • Richard Engel describes heartbreaking scenes at Ukrainian train stations as families separate

    01:55

  • How Ukrainian doctors in the U.S. are helping overwhelmed hospitals in their home country

    05:32

  • Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’

    05:10

  • Video from Russian Defense Ministry claims to show captured Ukrainian port city

    00:46

  • Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country

    03:36

  • More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since invasion began, says U.N.

    04:06

  • Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens

    02:46

NBC News

'Rivers of blood and tears': Pope Francis appeals for peace in Ukraine, dispatches cardinals

01:27

Pope Francis appealed for an end to armed attacks in Ukraine, and for negotiations to be prioritized. The leader of the Roman Catholic Church has dispatched two of his cardinals to help in the relief effort.March 6, 2022

