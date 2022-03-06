'Rivers of blood and tears': Pope Francis appeals for peace in Ukraine, dispatches cardinals
01:27
Pope Francis appealed for an end to armed attacks in Ukraine, and for negotiations to be prioritized. The leader of the Roman Catholic Church has dispatched two of his cardinals to help in the relief effort.March 6, 2022
UP NEXT
Ukrainian couple has wedding despite Russian invasion: 'We feel very hopeful'
01:45
Journalists in Ukraine run for cover as town next to Kyiv comes under shelling
00:42
'I'm so proud to be Ukrainian': Soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks out against Russian invasion
01:41
President Putin issues warning over no-fly zone in Ukraine
00:47
Ukraine crisis: Images of hope, loss, uncertainty and defiance
01:48
Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge