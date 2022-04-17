'SNL' celebrates Easter with messages from Fauci, Greene, Elon Musk

- UP NEXT
Mimi Reinhard, secretary who recorded Schindler’s list, dies at 10702:43
Jane Lynch talks ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway revival, iconic ‘Glee’ role07:37
Gilbert Gottfried, legendary comedian, dies at 67 after long illness03:03
Camila Cabello talks prioritizing mental health, new album 'Familia'02:48
Britney Spears announces she's expecting her third child01:43
The New York Times crossword puzzle turns 8003:15
Molly Shannon talks new memoir, coming to peace after tragedy05:16
Kim Kardashian: I've always been the underdog and that's ok00:58
‘Better Call Saul’ final season to feature Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul00:28
Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin04:58
Watch: Dog can’t contain its excitement when reuniting with owner02:05
How esports have become a pathway to college scholarships03:36
Mark Wahlberg connects role in ‘Father Stu’ to his own life of redemption06:52
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years following Chris Rock slap03:04
‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow01:09
Leonard Nimoy’s 'Spock' ears donated to the Smithsonian Museum01:08
Eric Church offers free show after canceling gig to watch NCAA game00:58
Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows in April Fool’s joke01:41
Remembering Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ star who has died at 9302:04
Why music artists are selling their catalogs to label companies03:40
- UP NEXT
Mimi Reinhard, secretary who recorded Schindler’s list, dies at 10702:43
Jane Lynch talks ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway revival, iconic ‘Glee’ role07:37
Gilbert Gottfried, legendary comedian, dies at 67 after long illness03:03
Camila Cabello talks prioritizing mental health, new album 'Familia'02:48
Britney Spears announces she's expecting her third child01:43
The New York Times crossword puzzle turns 8003:15
Play All