'SNL' cold open tackles Fox News hosts', Trump's views on Russian invasion
01:35
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off with Fox News' "Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular," where hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham shared their views on the conflict. Former President Donald Trump serenades Vladimir Putin and Weekend Update mocks the performance of the Russian military.March 6, 2022
