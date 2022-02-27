IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Russian President Vladimir Putin orders nuclear deterrent forces on alert

NBC News

‘SNL’ urges peace in cold open with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York

01:40

"Saturday Night Live" opened with a solemn performance by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York as they performed "Prayer for Ukraine" in traditional white vyshyvanka.Feb. 27, 2022

