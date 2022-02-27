‘SNL’ urges peace in cold open with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
"Saturday Night Live" opened with a solemn performance by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York as they performed "Prayer for Ukraine" in traditional white vyshyvanka.Feb. 27, 2022
