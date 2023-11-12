IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘SNL’ recap: Timothée Chalamet celebrates end of SAG-AFTRA strike

Actor Timothée Chalamet broke out into song to celebrate the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, former president Donald Trump crashed the 2024 GOP debate and Alec Baldwin made a surprise return to "SNL" as a Calm app narrator.Nov. 12, 2023

