‘SNL’ recap: Trump blames Pete Buttigieg for Ohio toxic train derailment

- Now Playing
‘SNL’ recap: Trump blames Pete Buttigieg for Ohio toxic train derailment02:16
- UP NEXT
What to watch: ‘We Have a Ghost,’ ‘Bel-Air,’ more04:23
Meet 1st Black female author of ‘Black Panther’ comic series04:12
Meet the author who went viral thanks to daughter’s TikTok06:49
Hank Azaria talks new series, voicing 100+ ‘Simpsons’ characters06:20
This coffee shop serves up Black culture with its cups of Joe05:08
A look at the incredible career of Sally Field03:50
Warner Bros. to develop multiple new ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies00:34
U2’s Bono and The Edge look back on careers in new documentary01:07
HBO series ‘Succession’ to end after Season 400:56
Sheryl Lee Ralph one-on-one: overcoming obstacles and inspiring a new generation02:06
Sheryl Lee Ralph on success, perseverance and empowerment: extended interview (Part 2)09:32
Sheryl Lee Ralph on success, perseverance and empowerment: extended interview (Part 1)08:51
Whitney Cummings talks being a godmother, freezing eggs11:53
Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Ella Bleu Travolta team up for milk campaign04:52
Mariska Hargitay talks Benson and Stabler, Richard Belzer07:00
Niall Horan tries his hand at Country in ‘The Voice’ trailer00:40
See trailer for new Sebastian Maniscalco movie ‘About My Father’00:53
See Gisele Bundchen’s edgy new look on Vogue Italia cover00:49
Watch Lizzo play a cookie flute with Elmo on ‘Sesame Street’00:47
- Now Playing
‘SNL’ recap: Trump blames Pete Buttigieg for Ohio toxic train derailment02:16
- UP NEXT
What to watch: ‘We Have a Ghost,’ ‘Bel-Air,’ more04:23
Meet 1st Black female author of ‘Black Panther’ comic series04:12
Meet the author who went viral thanks to daughter’s TikTok06:49
Hank Azaria talks new series, voicing 100+ ‘Simpsons’ characters06:20
This coffee shop serves up Black culture with its cups of Joe05:08
Play All