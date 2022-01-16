“Saturday Night Live” cast member James Austin Johnson as President Joe Biden blamed the recent surge in Covid-19 cases due to the large attendance of people going to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.Jan. 16, 2022
'SNL's' Biden blames 'Spiderman' for Covid surge
